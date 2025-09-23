After a string of strong gains that pushed major benchmarks to record levels, Wall Street eased on Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.55% to 6,656.92, the Nasdaq declined 0.95% to 22,573.47, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.2% to 46,292.78.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Micron Technology Inc. MU

Micron Technology’s stock rose by 1.09%, closing at $166.41. The stock reached an intraday high of $168.99 and a low of $165.23. Its 52-week range is between $61.54 and $170.45. Micron reported fourth-quarter revenue of $11.32 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $11.22 billion. The company also exceeded earnings estimates with $3.03 per share, as it focuses on AI opportunities.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. BBAI

BigBear.ai’s stock surged by 12.85%, closing at $7.99. The stock hit an intraday high of $8.48 and a low of $7.21, with a 52-week range of $1.36 to $10.36. The company announced it will showcase its AI technologies in military maritime exercises, boosting investor confidence.

Lithium Americas Corp. LAC

Lithium Americas saw a decline of 6.97%, closing at $3.07. The stock’s intraday high was $3.23, with a low of $2.96, and its 52-week range is $2.31 to $5.20. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up over 78% to $5.47. The Trump administration is negotiating a 10% stake in the company as part of a federal loan restructuring for its Thacker Pass lithium mine.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. SPCE

Virgin Galactic’s stock climbed 11.61%, closing at $3.75. The stock reached an intraday high of $4 and a low of $3.39, with a 52-week range of $2.18 to $8.19. The company’s stock was trending as space stocks gained attention across social media.

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN

Amazon’s stock fell by 3.04%, closing at $220.71. The stock’s intraday high was $227.86, with a low of $220.07, and its 52-week range is $161.38 to $242.52. The company is facing legal challenges as the Federal Trade Commission initiated a trial over its Prime subscription cancellation process.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate Micron stock has Momentum in the 90th percentile. Here is how it stacks up against other AI plays.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock/ Zakharchuk