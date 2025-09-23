Nvidia Supplier ASML Soars In Quality Rankings As BofA Sees It Winning Big From $5 Billion Intel-Nvidia Deal

ASML Holding NV ASML has made a significant leap in its quality ranking, moving decisively within the top echelon of global stocks, as highlighted by the most recent quality percentile data.

According to an Invezz report summarizing Bank of America's latest outlook, the catalyst for this move is the recent $5 billion agreement between Intel Corp. INTC and Nvidia Corp. NVDA, with ASML poised to be a major beneficiary.

ASLM Leaps In Top Decline Of Quality Rankings

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings report, the latest quality percentile advanced from a prior percentile score of 88.78 to 91.42 over the past week, a notable gain of 2.64 percentage points.

This surge reflects strengthened confidence in ASML's operational efficiency and financial health, as its composite "quality" ranking factors in historical profitability and fundamental resilience relative to its peers.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ASML maintains a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. However, the stock’s value ranking is relatively poor. Additional performance details are available here.

Quality Ranking: Background And Implications

The quality ranking, as described in the accompanying stock ranking descriptions, is built on a percentile-based comparison of operational efficiency and financial health, weighing profitability metrics and core business fundamentals against industry peers.

ASML's marked week-on-week improvement signals a reinforcing cycle—stronger operational metrics attract capital, which in turn enhances long-term prospects.

Why BofA Says ASML Is Primed to Gain

BofA's commentary underscores that the Intel-Nvidia partnership, largely targeting growth in data centers and high-performance computing, will drive robust demand for advanced lithography systems—ASML's core line of business.

Although the agreement does not constitute a foundry partnership, it gives fresh momentum to Intel's roadmap. This could result in greater orders for ASML's cutting-edge photolithography tools as both Intel and Nvidia rely on highly sophisticated semiconductor fabrication.

BofA's Didier Scemama notes that the resurgence of Intel, powered by collaboration with Nvidia, could catalyze sustained capital investment in chipmaking. This aligns with ASML's already surging demand profile, particularly as major chip foundries in the U.S. begin to ramp up fabrication for next-generation chips.

Price Action

The stock was down 0.93% in premarket on Tuesday. It rose 2.75% on Monday to $2.75 per share and fell 0.42% in after-hours. It was up 36.75% year-to-date and 19.20% over the year.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were slightly higher in premarket on Tuesday. The SPY was down 0.018% at $666.72, while the QQQ advanced 0.022% to $602.33, according to Benzinga Pro data.

