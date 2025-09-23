AutoZone, Micron Technology And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects AutoZone Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $50.83 per share on revenue of $6.24 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AutoZone shares slipped 0.5% to close at $4,121.00 on Monday.

to report quarterly earnings at $50.83 per share on revenue of $6.24 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AutoZone shares slipped 0.5% to close at $4,121.00 on Monday. Firefly Aerospace Inc. FLY posted a second-quarter loss of $5.78 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $4.60 per share. Its sales declined to $15.549 million from $21.071 million. Firefly Aerospace shares dipped 12.4% to $43.38 in the after-hours trading session.

posted a second-quarter loss of $5.78 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $4.60 per share. Its sales declined to $15.549 million from $21.071 million. Firefly Aerospace shares dipped 12.4% to $43.38 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting AAR Corp. AIR to post earnings of 98 cents per share on revenue of $688.72 million for the latest quarter. AAR shares gained 0.5% to $77.28 in after-hours trading.

MBX Biosciences Inc. MBX disclosed a proposed public offering. MBX Biosciences shares fell 2.1% to $19.58 in the after-hours trading session.

disclosed a proposed public offering. MBX Biosciences shares fell 2.1% to $19.58 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Micron Technology Inc. MU to post quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $11.22 billion. Micron shares gained 1% to $166.30 in after-hours trading.

