September 23, 2025 3:50 AM 1 min read

AutoZone, Micron Technology And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects AutoZone Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $50.83 per share on revenue of $6.24 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AutoZone shares slipped 0.5% to close at $4,121.00 on Monday.
  • Firefly Aerospace Inc. FLY posted a second-quarter loss of $5.78 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $4.60 per share. Its sales declined to $15.549 million from $21.071 million. Firefly Aerospace shares dipped 12.4% to $43.38 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting AAR Corp. AIR to post earnings of 98 cents per share on revenue of $688.72 million for the latest quarter. AAR shares gained 0.5% to $77.28 in after-hours trading.

  • MBX Biosciences Inc. MBX disclosed a proposed public offering. MBX Biosciences shares fell 2.1% to $19.58 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Micron Technology Inc. MU to post quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $11.22 billion. Micron shares gained 1% to $166.30 in after-hours trading.

