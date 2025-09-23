MicroCloud Hologram Stock Soars Over 22% After-Hours On Quantum Breakthrough

Shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO skyrocketed in after-hours trading on Monday, surging over 22% on top of a 6.72% gain during the regular session.

The dramatic jump followed the company’s announcement of an innovative solution for precisely controlling the phase of quantum photonic states, a breakthrough with significant potential across the quantum technology landscape.

HOLO Reveals New Quantum Breakthrough

The company revealed a new method that integrates “electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT) and long-range Rydberg interactions to achieve precise control over the phase of quantum photonic states.” This solves a key limitation of traditional quantum technologies, opening doors for advancements in quantum computing, communication, and sensing.

According to the press release, the process involves preparing a high-resolution hologram on an atomic array, which acts as a template. Then, by synergistically regulating EIT and Rydberg interactions, the phase of photons passing through the array is precisely adjusted. This level of control is crucial for developing next-generation quantum devices.

HOLO Plans $400 Million Investment To Capitalize On Innovation

MicroCloud plans to invest over $400 million in cutting-edge technology sectors, including quantum computing and quantum holography, signaling a strong commitment to capitalizing on this breakthrough and solidifying its position as a leader in the field.

The market’s enthusiastic response indicates strong investor confidence in the company’s innovative direction.

New Tech Application Helps Development Of Quantum Devices

This technological leap “holds broad application prospects in multiple quantum optics fields,” the company stated in its press release.

In quantum communication, it could enable “high-fidelity quantum state transmission, enhancing the security and efficiency of quantum key distribution.” For quantum computing it promises to facilitate the construction of “more complex and stable quantum logic gates.”

Price Action

The stock was down 97.60% year-to-date and 97.01% over the year.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that HOLO maintains a weaker price trend in the medium and long terms but a strong trend in the short term. However, the stock’s growth ranking is quite robust. Additional performance details are available here.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose on Monday. The SPY was up 0.47% at $666.84, while the QQQ advanced 0.59% to $602.20, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Tuesday, the futures of the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices were mixed.

