September 21, 2025 7:31 AM 2 min read

Darden, Humana, And Rocket Lab Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Sep. 15- Sep. 19): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS stock fell 20.24% this week after multiple firms cut their respective price targets on the stock. The stock may be moving on continued weakness after the company issued FY26 EPS guidance below estimates.
  2. Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI stock slumped 13.35% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results on Thursday. Multiple firms lowered their respective price targets on the stock.
  3. Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR stock fell 11.66% this week. Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless downgraded the Stock from Outperform to Neutral and maintained the price forecast.
  4. DexCom, Inc. DXCM stock fell 11.76% this week after Hunterbrook Capital on Thursday issued a short report.
  5. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc SFM stock fell 11.14% this week.
  6. Maplebear Inc. CART stock fell 12.64% this week. BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintains a Buy rating and lowered the price forecast from $58 to $55.
  7. Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB fell 10.71% this week after the company disclosed it may offer and sell up to $750 million of common stock from time to time.
  8. Humana Inc. HUM stock fell 7.41% this week.
  9. Amrize Ltd AMRZ stock fell 8.35% this week.
  10. Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL stock fell 7.54% this week. JP Morgan analyst Tomohiko Sano maintains an Overweight rating, lowering the price forecast from $480 to $410.

