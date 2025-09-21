Darden, Humana, And Rocket Lab Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Sep. 15- Sep. 19): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS stock fell 20.24% this week after multiple firms cut their respective price targets on the stock. The stock may be moving on continued weakness after the company issued FY26 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI stock slumped 13.35% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results on Thursday. Multiple firms lowered their respective price targets on the stock.
- Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR stock fell 11.66% this week. Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless downgraded the Stock from Outperform to Neutral and maintained the price forecast.
- DexCom, Inc. DXCM stock fell 11.76% this week after Hunterbrook Capital on Thursday issued a short report.
- Sprouts Farmers Market Inc SFM stock fell 11.14% this week.
- Maplebear Inc. CART stock fell 12.64% this week. BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintains a Buy rating and lowered the price forecast from $58 to $55.
- Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB fell 10.71% this week after the company disclosed it may offer and sell up to $750 million of common stock from time to time.
- Humana Inc. HUM stock fell 7.41% this week.
- Amrize Ltd AMRZ stock fell 8.35% this week.
- Carlisle Companies Incorporated CSL stock fell 7.54% this week. JP Morgan analyst Tomohiko Sano maintains an Overweight rating, lowering the price forecast from $480 to $410.
Read Next:
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BLDRBuilders FirstSource Inc
$124.60-3.36%
CARTMaplebear Inc
$41.50-8.59%
CSLCarlisle Companies Inc
$338.011.96%
DRIDarden Restaurants Inc
$184.88-4.08%
DXCMDexCom Inc
$67.56-10.8%
FDSFactSet Research Systems Inc
$290.25-3.65%
HUMHumana Inc
$252.99-4.48%
RKLBRocket Lab Corp
$48.051.84%
SFMSprouts Farmers Market Inc
$120.50-1.83%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.