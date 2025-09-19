MPC Container Ships Is Capitalizing On Feeder Shortage

In this episode of Capital Link's Trending News Webinar Series, MPC Container Ships’ MPZZF co-CEO and CFO Moritz Fuhrmann discussed the company’s Q2 performance and strategic direction, including their $1.2 billion backlog and recent newbuild orders.

The Q2 quarterly results showed a company with operating revenues of $137.8 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $80.7 million. The declared dividend of $0.05 per share, amounting to $22.2 million, is the 14th consecutive quarterly payout. Operationally, the fleet maintained a high utilization rate of 97.6% and achieved an Adjusted Average TCE rate of $26,247 per day. Financially, they saw their total assets growing to $1.45 billion and cash and cash equivalents reaching $358.5 million. This robust liquidity is further complemented by a conservative leverage ratio of 33.6%.

A Market of Scarcity

During the summer months, there has been some slowing down in chartering activity. Mr. Fuhrmann was quick to clarify that this is not a sign of weakening demand but rather a result of extreme tonnage scarcity.

"There is a massive scarcity, especially in the feeder segment, for available tonnage in the short term,” he said. “There’s not much activity because there are no vessels to be fixed."

We can notice this scarcity reflected in MPCC’s near-full coverage, 100% for 2025, 89% for 2026, and 34% for 2027. This results in exceptional earnings visibility and shields the company from potential spot market volatility. Mr. Fuhrmann pointed to Maersk’s recent fixation of 5,500 TEU vessels for delivery in 2026 at rates that exceed $30,000 per day, as a powerful positive signal for medium-term charter demand.

The Dual-Edged Sword of Geopolitics

Mr. Fuhrmann noted that the three more pressing disruptions right now are the Red Sea crisis, the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration as well as the USTR, which is essentially a fee imposed by the US government on Chinese built and/or operated vessels that is expected to come into effect later in 2025.

The rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope continues to add roughly an estimated 11% to ton-mile demand, absorbing a significant portion of the orderbook and supporting rates.

Attempting Fleet Renewal

While the overall container ship orderbook sits at a historically high of 30%, Mr. Fuhrmann has spotted a critical disconnect within the segments. The orderbook is heavily tilted towards larger vessels (9,000+ TEU), while MPCC’s main feeder and mid-size segments (1,000-8,000 TEU) tell a different story.

"The orderbook right now is between 8, 9, maybe 10% that is being delivered over the next years until 2028/29. I don’t think we have any deliveries in the feeder space beyond 2029." Mr. Fuhrmann explained. On the flip side, 20+% of the existing trading fleet is 20 years and older.

Additionally, over the last three years there have been certain newbuilding and secondhand investments, as the company has contracted five newbuildings against long-term charters in addition to the aforementioned 4,500 TEUs as well as acquired nine young, environmentally friendly ships. They have also invested in hydrodynamic and energy efficiency upgrades on more than 20 vessels, showing significant increases in trading efficiency.

In total, this represents an $800 million investment program that will help lower the fleet’s average age.

Financial Fortitude and Capital Allocation Philosophy

The company ended Q2 with $359 million in liquidity and 27 vessels free of debt (approximately 50% of the fleet) with a combined fair market value of $650 million.

"Looking back, historically we have distributed out a billion dollars to investors. We have increased the amount of debt-free vessels from almost none, to 27. Leverage ratio used to be 40, maybe 45%, now we’re at 30%. And we invested the $800 million," Mr. Fuhrmann noted. "We’re not saying it has to be split in three-thirds, we always have been opportunistic."

