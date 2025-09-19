FedEx, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects MoneyHero Ltd. MNY to report a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $19.92 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. MoneyHero shares gained 8.1% to $2.40 in after-hours trading.

to report a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $19.92 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. MoneyHero shares gained 8.1% to $2.40 in after-hours trading. FedEx Corp. FDX posted better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on Thursday after the bell. FedEx expects revenue to be up 4% to 6% on a year-over-year basis in fiscal 2026. The company also reaffirmed plans for permanent cost reductions of $1 billion from structural cost reductions and the advancement of Network 2.0. FedEx shares jumped 5.5% to $238.91 in the after-hours trading session.

posted better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on Thursday after the bell. FedEx expects revenue to be up 4% to 6% on a year-over-year basis in fiscal 2026. The company also reaffirmed plans for permanent cost reductions of $1 billion from structural cost reductions and the advancement of Network 2.0. FedEx shares jumped 5.5% to $238.91 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Globus Maritime Ltd. GLBS to post a quarterly loss of 18 cents per share on revenue of $8.80 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Globus Maritime shares gained 0.6% to $1.14 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Lennar Corp. LEN posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter results after Thursday’s closing bell. Lennar reported adjusted earnings of $2 per share, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.10. Quarterly revenue came in at $8.81 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $8.99 billion. Lennar shares fell 3.2% to $128.62 in the after-hours trading session.

posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter results after Thursday’s closing bell. Lennar reported adjusted earnings of $2 per share, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.10. Quarterly revenue came in at $8.81 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $8.99 billion. Lennar shares fell 3.2% to $128.62 in the after-hours trading session. Scholastic Corp. SCHL reported downbeat financial results for the first quarter. Scholastic shares tumbled 10.3% to $24.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock