Fedex truck on street in SF
September 19, 2025 4:19 AM 2 min read

FedEx, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects MoneyHero Ltd. MNY to report a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $19.92 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. MoneyHero shares gained 8.1% to $2.40 in after-hours trading.
  • FedEx Corp. FDX posted better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on Thursday after the bell. FedEx expects revenue to be up 4% to 6% on a year-over-year basis in fiscal 2026. The company also reaffirmed plans for permanent cost reductions of $1 billion from structural cost reductions and the advancement of Network 2.0. FedEx shares jumped 5.5% to $238.91 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Globus Maritime Ltd. GLBS to post a quarterly loss of 18 cents per share on revenue of $8.80 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Globus Maritime shares gained 0.6% to $1.14 in after-hours trading.

  • Lennar Corp. LEN posted weaker-than-expected third-quarter results after Thursday’s closing bell. Lennar reported adjusted earnings of $2 per share, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.10. Quarterly revenue came in at $8.81 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $8.99 billion. Lennar shares fell 3.2% to $128.62 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Scholastic Corp. SCHL reported downbeat financial results for the first quarter. Scholastic shares tumbled 10.3% to $24.70 in the after-hours trading session.

