U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.3% at 46,142.42. The S&P 500 advanced 0.5% to 6,631.96, while the Nasdaq climbed nearly 1% to 22,470.73.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Intel Corporation INTC

Intel’s stock surged 22.77% to close at $30.57, reaching an intraday high of $32.38 and a low of $30.16. The stock’s 52-week range is between $17.67 and $32.38. Nvidia and Intel announced a significant partnership to co-develop custom data center and PC products. This collaboration aims to enhance workloads across various markets, breathing new life into Intel’s stock.

FedEx Corporation FDX

FedEx shares increased by 0.32%, closing at $226.50, with an intraday high of $229.10 and a low of $224.78. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $308.53 and $194.30, respectively. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose nearly 5.5% to $238.91. The company reported its first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings, exceeding expectations. The company reported revenue of $22.2 billion in the period, which beat estimates of $21.67 billion.

Lennar Corporation LEN

Lennar’s stock dipped slightly by 0.08% to $132.87, with a high of $134.07 and a low of $131.34 during the day. The 52-week range stands between $98.42 and $193.80. The stock dropped 3.2% to $128.62 in after-hours trading. The company’s third-quarter results fell short of expectations, reflecting soft market conditions, which impacted its stock performance. Earnings per share were reported at $2, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.10.

Brera Holdings PLC BREA

Brera Holdings saw a remarkable increase of 225.49%, closing at $24.90, with a high of $52.95 and a low of $7.84. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $52.95 and $5.00. In the after-hours trading, the stock declined 11% to $22.15. Cathie Wood-led. Ark Invest snapped up 6.5 million shares of Brera Holdings on Thursday across its ARK ETFs, a stake worth about $161.9 million as the stock surged 225% to $24.90. Rebranded as Solmate, the firm will pivot into a Solana SOL/USD-based digital asset and crypto infrastructure company following a $300 million funding round led by global investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN

Rivian’s stock rose by 4.04% to $14.68, with an intraday high of $14.94 and a low of $14.07. The 52-week range is $9.50 to $17.15. New images of Rivian’s upcoming electric bike, developed by its spinoff Also Inc., surfaced online, sparking investor interest and boosting the stock.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate Rivian has a Momentum in the 67th percentile. Here is how the stock compares to the rival EV company Tesla.

