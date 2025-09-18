Is The LYFT Finally Heading To The Penthouse? Bullish Momentum Ahead?

Lyft LYFT has entered Phase 9 of its 18-phase Adhishthana Cycle, breaking out of its Cakra formation. This move often signals the start of a bullish Himalayan Formation. Here's how the stock is positioned in its cycle and what lies ahead for the stock.

LYFT's Cycle So Far

LYFT has closely moved in line with the Adhishthana Principles across its journey so far. In Phase 2, the stock traded with weak, sluggish behavior during its Sankhya period, but as it moved into the Buddhi period it launched a rally of ~228 percent, exactly as expected.

Fig.1 LYFT’s Phase 2 (Source: Adhishthana.com)

In Phase 3, LYFT created what the framework calls the Yajya formation. The stock traced the arc and fell, in line with Adhishthana expectations.

From Phases 4 through 8, LYFT spent time within its Cakra, a consolidation channel with an arc. This is typically a setup phase before a decisive breakout. On September 15, 2025, as the stock entered Phase 9, it broke out of its Cakra and began rallying. Since then, the stock has already gained about 20 percent.

Fig.2 LYFT’s Cakra Breakout (Source: Adhishthana.com)

What Lies Ahead for LYFT?

Phase 9 is often associated with strong rallies under the Adhishthana Principles. This phase runs until May 2026, and the current momentum suggests more upside potential. The rally will eventually lead into a peak in Phase 10, which typically marks the high point of the Himalayan Formation.

Investor Outlook

With a clean breakout from its Cakra, LYFT's ascent looks promising. The stock is already up 20% in Phase 9, and further bullishness appears likely. On the monthly chart, it is also entering its Buddhi period, which reinforces the bullish signal from the weekly cycle. For now, it seems the LYFT may indeed finally be heading to the penthouse.

