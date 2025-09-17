On Wednesday, U.S. stocks closed mixed as the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.6% to 46,018.32. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 6,600.35, while the Nasdaq fell 0.3% to 22,261.33.



The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.00%-4.25%, ending a nine-month pause and marking the fourth reduction in the current easing cycle. Policymakers projected faster rate cuts ahead, lowering their 2025 outlook to 3.6% from 3.9%, while upgrading GDP forecasts and acknowledging persistent inflation pressures. The decision was split, with Trump appointee Stephen Miran pushing for a deeper 50-point cut.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. CBRL

Cracker Barrel’s stock fell by 3.16%, closing at $49.59, with an intraday high of $51.50 and a low of $49.21. The stock’s 52-week range is between $71.93 and $33.85. In the after-hours trading, the stock declined 9.28% to $44.99. The decline followed the company’s mixed fourth-quarter earnings report, which showed a revenue beat but missed on earnings per share and offered soft guidance. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of 74 cents per share, which missed the analysts’ 80 cents per share estimates.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS

D-Wave Quantum’s stock surged 18.98%, closing at $22.54, with an intraday high of $22.85 and a low of $18.93. The stock reached a new 52-week high of $22.85, with a low of $0.87. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 2.5% to $23.11. The increase occurred as the company hosted its Qubits Japan 2025 conference, demonstrating the company’s strength amid broader market volatility.

IonQ Inc. IONQ

IonQ’s stock rose by 5.11%, closing at $65.44, with an intraday high of $66.39 and a low of $61.08. The stock hit an all-time high of $66.39, with a 52-week low of $7.50. In the after-hours trading, the stock spiked nearly 7.2% to $70.13. The rise followed the announcement of a deal with the U.S. Department of Energy to advance quantum technologies in space.

Krispy Kreme Inc. DNUT

Krispy Kreme’s stock increased by 0.96%, closing at $3.15, with an intraday high of $3.48 and a low of $3.13. The stock’s 52-week range is between $12.67 and $2.50. The stock rose almost 3.8% to $3.27 in the after-hours trading. The rise came after FBI Director Kash Patel disclosed his purchase of the stock, which is gaining popularity among meme stock enthusiasts.

Broadcom Inc. AVGO

Broadcom’s stock dropped by 3.84%, closing at $346.17, with an intraday high of $359.93 and a low of $341.5. The stock’s 52-week range is between $374.23 and $138.10. The stock spiked 1.3% to $350.70 in the after-hours session. The decline followed the expansion of its partnership with Lloyds Banking Group to enhance the bank’s digital transformation strategy.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate Cracker Barrel stock has a Momentum in the 74th percentile. Here is how the stock ranks on other metrics.

