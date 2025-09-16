Cameco Corp And Uranium Energy Corp Stocks Trend On Trump Administration's Strategic Uranium Reserve Expansion Plans

Cameco Corp. CCJ and Uranium Energy Corp. UEC shares are trending on Tuesday.

Uranium Stocks Rally on Energy Policy Shift

The uranium producers posted significant gains on Monday. Cameco and Uranium Energy surged 10.51% and 10.95%, respectively, with an additional 1.14% and 1.06% in the extended trading session. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright‘s comments about expanding America’s strategic uranium reserve and reducing dependence on Russian nuclear fuel supplies preceded the stock rally.

Russian Dependency Drives Policy Change

Wright, while speaking at the International Atomic Energy Agency conference held in Vienna, highlighted a critical supply chain vulnerability. Currently, approximately 25% of enriched uranium for 94 American nuclear reactors is supplied by Russia.

“We’re moving to a place — and we’re not there yet — to no longer use Russian enriched uranium,” Energy Secretary stated.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

With 22 million shares traded yesterday, UEC has increased by 96.86% in 2025, while CCJ has increased by 67.97% this year, with 10 million shares traded yesterday.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, UEC closed at $13.17 on Monday.

With a strong Momentum in the 95th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that UEC has a positive price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

