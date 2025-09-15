Trading SPY, Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today’s economic calendar launches the week on Monday, September 15, 2025, with a very light schedule that may not generate significant market momentum at the outset. At 8:30 AM ET, the Empire Manufacturing data for September was released, offering a regional snapshot of industrial activity, though its impact is typically modest. At 11:30 AM ET, the Treasury's 3-Month and 6-Month Bill Auction will assess short-term debt demand, potentially causing minor yield adjustments but lacking major influence.

The week ahead is poised to be volatile, featuring the FOMC rate decision, contract roll week, and triple witching on Friday, which could amplify market swings even with today's quiet calendar. Expect a high amount of volatility as traders position themselves for these upcoming events, with potential for sharp moves driven by anticipation or breaking news headlines.

We will now discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

SPY is currently stationed at 658.00, a steadfast support forged by recent market trends, laying a strong groundwork for bullish plays. The plan is to ascend toward 658.50, your set limit, a resistance that has shown tenacity in past upward moves, piquing trader curiosity. If it surges past 658.50 with steady momentum, buyers might nudge it to 659.29, a level with historical volume backing. Should this hold firm through the session, anticipate a rise to 660.15, with our top target set at 660.99.

If 658.00 wavers under selling pressure, bears could challenge 657.44, a pivot with a history of role transitions. Growing bearish momentum might target 656.15, a key threshold. A break below could slide it to 654.41, where prior support has often surfaced, and a heavy sell-off with strong volume might drag it to 652.86, our lowest point.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is perched at 587.00, a central point that has drawn consistent price shifts in recent trades, marking a vital pivot. Bulls are set to take the helm, targeting 587.50, your set limit, as a firm intraday support with a history of past recoveries. If the upward trend gains traction, the next resistance at 588.91 comes into focus, a barrier with historical tests. With eager buying today, it could rise to 590.29, setting our highest target at 591.59.

Should 587.00 falter during regular hours, bears might probe 586.15, a prior rebound level. If weakness persists, it could dip to 585.01, a historical cushion. If bearish control strengthens, the price may slide to 583.41, and a break there could expose 581.86, our deepest bearish goal.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is positioned at 236.00, a resilient support crafted by recent market dynamics, offering a stable base for action. Bulls are intent on guarding this and pushing toward 236.50, your set limit, a resistance that has shifted roles in past trends. If it breaks with momentum, aim for 237.13, a key hurdle. Strong buying could lift it to 238.76, our top target.

If 236.00 starts to soften, bears may target 235.72, a previous level with depth. Rising sell pressure could pull it to 234.65, a tested zone. A breach below might trigger a drop to 232.91, and further weakness could hit 231.36, our lowest bearish mark.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is grounded at 505.00, a notable support that has weathered recent market fluctuations, providing a steady foundation. Bulls are prepared to bolster this and advance to 505.50, your set limit, a point supported by volume from past trades. If it climbs above 505.50, the stock could reach 506.57, a resistance with bounce history. Consistent buying might carry it to 508.01, our daily peak.

Should 505.00 begin to slip, bears might test 504.10, a prior hold with resilience. Further pressure could strike 502.78, a support area. A break might fall to 500.26, and intensified selling could drop it to 498.89, our bottom target.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

NVDA is situated at 175.00, a key level that has sparked recent trader interest, establishing a strategic base. Bulls are focused on securing this and targeting 175.50, a support with a history of firmness. If the upward trend strengthens, push to 176.13, a resistance tested earlier. Vigorous buying could raise it to 177.91, our highest mark.

If 175.00 can't hold, bears might aim for 174.92, a prior dip with weight. A breakdown with solid volume could sink to 173.79, a past level. Further decline might challenge 172.48, and sustained selling could reach 170.49, our lowest target.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Google is fixed at 243.00, a support with a legacy of role transitions, providing a firm footing. Bulls plan to anchor this and rise to 243.50, your set limit, a resistance with past relevance. If it breaks, target 244.29, a higher barrier. Strong buying could stretch to 245.42.

If 243.00 softens, bears may hit 242.39, a prior support. Rising pressure could pull to 241.28, a tested zone. Heavy selling might drag it to 239.55, our lowest mark.

Meta Platforms Inc (META)

META is braced at 757.00, a solid base from recent sessions, offering a stable launchpoint. Bulls target 757.59, your set limit, a resistance with bounce potential. If it holds, aim for 758.13, a key hurdle. Robust buying could linger near 759.59, our high target.

If 757.00 wavers, bears might test 753.59, a past support. More selling could drop to 751.13. A break may sink to 749.13, our bottom target.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is set at 426.00, a significant level with recent activity, laying a strong base for bullish moves. Bulls are eager to push toward 426.50, your set limit, a resistance that has shown resilience in past rallies, attracting trader attention. If it breaks through 426.50 with steady momentum, buyers might nudge it to 427.29, a level with historical volume support. Should this hold firm through the session, anticipate a rise to 427.15, with our top target fixed at 426.50.

If 426.00 weakens under selling pressure, bears could test 424.44, a pivot with a history of role reversals. Growing bearish momentum might target 422.15, a key threshold. A break below could slide it to 420.41, where prior support has often appeared, and a heavy sell-off with heavy volume might drag it to 418.86, our lowest point.

Good luck and trade safely!

