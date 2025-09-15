2 Apparel Retail Stocks Losing Steam Over The Past Week As Growth Metric Collapses

Two apparel stocks are losing steam, with their Growth scores in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings taking a nosedive within the span of a week.

In Benzinga’s Edge Rankings, the Growth metric is calculated based on the historical expansion in earnings and revenue, with equal parts importance given to both long-term trends and recent performances.

A significant dip in growth scores thus indicates that a company has had a bad quarter, affecting its compounded annual growth rate, and lowering its rankings relative to other stocks.

1. Zumiez Inc.

Specialty clothing company, Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ, is down 39.8 points in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings, dropping from 62.57 to 22.77 within just a week.

This can primarily be attributed to the company’s underwhelming second-quarter performance, with same-store sales up just 2.5% year-over-year. Besides this, the company continues to report losses, owing to margin pressures, litigation expenses, and now tariffs and other macroeconomic uncertainties.

The stock scores high on Momentum, but does poorly in Value and Growth in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings. It has a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock.

2. Shoe Carnival Inc.

Shoe Carnival Inc.'s SCVL growth score has deteriorated as multiple headwinds converge across its core business. As a result, the company trimmed its full-year sales forecasts, taking a toll on investment sentiments and the stock’s performance.

The stock currently scores at 59.97 in Growth on Benzinga’s Edge Rankings, down from 90.37 just about a week ago, primarily owing to weakening sentiments.

Shoe Carnival does poorly in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings across the board, but has a favorable price trend in the short and medium terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

