Hain Celestial logo on screen
September 15, 2025 12:31 AM 1 min read

Hain Celestial, Dave & Buster's Entertainment And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Hain Celestial Group Inc. HAIN to report quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share on revenue of $371.46 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Hain Celestial shares gained 1.9% to $2.19 in after-hours trading.
  • MBody AI and Check Cap Ltd. CHEK announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Check-Cap shares jumped 206.3% to $2.27 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting High Tide Inc. HITI to post a quarterly loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $107.31 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. High Tide shares gained 2% to $3.50 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Multi Ways Holdings Ltd. MWG reported the pricing of its $1.49 million registered direct offering of 9 million shares and warrants. Multi Ways Holdings shares dipped 17.8% to $0.28 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. PLAY to post quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share on revenue of $562.78 million after the closing bell. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares gained 0.3% to $23.70 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
HAIN Logo
HAINThe Hain Celestial Group Inc
$2.193.30%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
3.22
Growth
2.98
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CHEK Logo
CHEKCheck-Cap Ltd
$2.27230.9%
HITI Logo
HITIHigh Tide Inc
$3.503.55%
MWG Logo
MWGMulti Ways Holdings Ltd
$0.2753-21.3%
PLAY Logo
PLAYDave & Buster's Entertainment Inc
$23.702.91%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved