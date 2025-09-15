Hain Celestial, Dave & Buster's Entertainment And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Hain Celestial Group Inc. HAIN to report quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share on revenue of $371.46 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Hain Celestial shares gained 1.9% to $2.19 in after-hours trading.

MBody AI and Check Cap Ltd. CHEK announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Check-Cap shares jumped 206.3% to $2.27 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting High Tide Inc. HITI to post a quarterly loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $107.31 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. High Tide shares gained 2% to $3.50 in after-hours trading.

Multi Ways Holdings Ltd. MWG reported the pricing of its $1.49 million registered direct offering of 9 million shares and warrants. Multi Ways Holdings shares dipped 17.8% to $0.28 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. PLAY to post quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share on revenue of $562.78 million after the closing bell. Dave & Buster's Entertainment shares gained 0.3% to $23.70 in after-hours trading.

