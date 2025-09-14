Synopsys, Chewy, And The Trade Desk Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Sep. 8- Sep. 12): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Weekly declines driven by earnings misses and weak guidance (SNPS, CHWY, RBRK).
- Downgrades and trial updates pressured adtech and biotech (TTD, BNTX).
- Want to trade this news? Get access to the 34-0 income strategy that loves volatility →
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
Loading...
Loading...
- Synopsys, Inc. SNPS lost 29.20% this week after after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and issued fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share guidance below estimates on Tuesday after the market closed. Also, the company cut its fiscal-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance below estimates.
- Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT stock lost 11.8% this week after revealed the updated overall survival (OS) results from the global Phase 3 HARMONi trial of ivonescimab at the 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC).
- Chewy, Inc. CHWY stock lost 18.05% this week after the company reported second-quarter financial results. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecasts on the stock.
- Rubrik, Inc. RBRK stock decreased 20.74% this week after the company reported second-quarter results.
- BioNTech SE BNTX stock fell 11.84% this week. The company and Bristol Myers Squibb presented interim data from global randomized phase 2 trial evaluating Pumitamig an investigational bispecific antibody targeting PD-L1 X VEGF-A, plus chemotherapy in ES-SCLC patients.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD stock decreased 13.75% this week after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut its price forecast from $80 to $50.
- Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG stock declined 11.18% this week. Barclays maintained their Buy rating on the stock.
- Humana Inc. HUM stock decreased 10.32% this week.
- Samsara Inc. IOT stock fell 9.38% this week. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintains a Equal-Weight, raising the price forecast from $50 to $53.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL stock fell 8.43% this week.
Read Next:
Utah Governor After Kirk Killing: ‘Social Media Is A Cancer On Our Society Right Now’
Image: Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BNTXBioNTech SE
$97.18-6.84%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
38.11
Growth
N/A
Quality
77.18
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.