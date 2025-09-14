Chewy banner with dog on building facade
September 14, 2025 11:01 AM 2 min read

Synopsys, Chewy, And The Trade Desk Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Sep. 8- Sep. 12): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. Synopsys, Inc. SNPS lost 29.20% this week after after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and issued fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share guidance below estimates on Tuesday after the market closed. Also, the company cut its fiscal-year 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance below estimates.
  2. Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT stock lost 11.8% this week after revealed the updated overall survival (OS) results from the global Phase 3 HARMONi trial of ivonescimab at the 2025 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC).
  3. Chewy, Inc. CHWY stock lost 18.05% this week after the company reported second-quarter financial results. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecasts on the stock.
  4. Rubrik, Inc. RBRK stock decreased 20.74% this week after the company reported second-quarter results.
  5. BioNTech SE BNTX stock fell 11.84% this week. The company and Bristol Myers Squibb presented interim data from global randomized phase 2 trial evaluating Pumitamig an investigational bispecific antibody targeting PD-L1 X VEGF-A, plus chemotherapy in ES-SCLC patients.
  6. The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD stock decreased 13.75% this week after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut its price forecast from $80 to $50.
  7. Ferguson Enterprises Inc.  FERG stock declined 11.18% this week. Barclays maintained their Buy rating on the stock.
  8. Humana Inc. HUM stock decreased 10.32% this week.
  9. Samsara Inc. IOT stock fell 9.38% this week. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintains a Equal-Weight, raising the price forecast from $50 to $53.
  10. Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL stock fell 8.43% this week.
Image: Shutterstock

