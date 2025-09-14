Warner Bros, Oracle, And Micron Technology Are Among The Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Sep. 8 - Sep. 12): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- M&A headlines powered gains: WBD on PSKY bid chatter; TECK rose on Anglo American merger.
- Earnings and upgrades lifted AI/semis: Oracle results, Micron target hike, Astera and Sandisk momentum.
These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD gained 55.12% this week. The stock’s momentum follows reports that Paramount Skydance Corporation PSKY, led by David Ellison and backed by RedBird Capital, is preparing an all-cash bid to acquire the company.
- Nebius Group N.V. NBIS gained 40.4% this week after the firm said it priced a $1 billion offering of Class A ordinary shares at $92.50 per share, with closing expected Sept. 15. Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $150 million of stock.
- IonQ, Inc. IONQ gained 32.34% this week after the company secured regulatory clearance from the UK Investment Security Unit for its acquisition of Oxford Ionics.
- CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV gained 26.15% this week after the firm reportedly said that it will announce additional UK investments next week.
- Sandisk Corporation SNDK gained 25.46% this week after Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price forecast from $70 to $96.
- Oracle Corporation ORCL gained 22.31% this week after the company reported Q1 financial results. Also, multiple analysts raised their price forecast on the stock.
- Paramount Skydance Corporation PSKY gained 24.35% this week after a report suggesting that the company is preparing an Ellison-backed bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.
- Teck Resources TECK gained 18.50% this week after the company announced a merger of equals with Anglo American.
- Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB gained 18.27% this week. Shares of semiconductor companies gained momentum, possibly in response to Oracle’s Q1 financial results and guidance.
- Micron Technology, Inc. MU gained 20.37% this week after Citigroup maintained a Buy rating and raised its price forecast from $150 to $175.
