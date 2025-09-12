Boeing Stock Slips As United Airlines Jet Faces Emergency Landing In Japan

Boeing Company BA shares slipped Friday after a United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL flight made an emergency landing in western Japan following a cargo-hold fire warning.

Authorities said the aircraft deployed slides and evacuated everyone on board at Kansai International Airport, Kyodo News reports.

The jet touched down at approximately 7:08 p.m. local time, and passengers and crew exited via emergency slides.

Two women were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the report adds, citing the officials.

Airport operations were temporarily halted on both runways before one reopened as checks continued.

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said the fire indication originated from the cargo compartment.

It was not immediately clear whether an actual fire occurred. The aircraft involved was a Boeing 737 operating from Narita, near Tokyo, to Cebu in the Philippines, Kyodo News adds.

Authorities said the plane carried 141 people, including crew, while an earlier ministry figure cited 142.

Regulatory Backdrop

Separately, the Federal Aviation Administration proposed superseding Airworthiness Directive 2024-19-14 for certain Boeing 777-200, 777-200LR, 777-300, 777-300ER and 777F aircraft.

The draft directive would broaden applicability and mandate repetitive detailed inspections and bond resistance measurements of specified fuel-feed tube bonding jumpers, plus on-condition actions.

The FAA also outlined a requirement to revise maintenance or inspection programs to include a new airworthiness limitation.

Price Action: UAL shares are trading lower by 0.52% to $108.73 at last check Friday, while BA shares are trading lower by 1.37% to $216.86 at last check Friday.

