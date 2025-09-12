WK Kellogg To Join Ferrero Pending Shareholder Approval This Month

WK Kellogg Co KLG announced on Friday that its proposed merger with Ferrero has cleared all regulatory hurdles, paving the way for the deal to move forward.

The shareholder vote is set for Sept. 19, 2025, with closing expected before the end of the month if investors approve the transaction.

The cereal maker said the U.S. Federal Trade Commission granted early termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act earlier this month, while additional required approvals were secured by Sept. 11.

Subject to a favorable shareholder vote and other customary closing conditions, the merger will result in Kellogg becoming an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrero International.

Under the agreement, Frosty Merger Sub, a wholly owned arm of Ferrero, will merge into WK Kellogg Co, leaving the cereal company as the surviving entity. The deal was first disclosed in July and has been positioned as a strategic move to combine Kellogg's legacy breakfast brands with Ferrero's global confectionery and snack portfolio.

The merger marks a major shift for Kellogg, which has operated independently since its 2023 spinoff from Kellanova.

By joining forces with Ferrero, Kellogg’s will gain access to expanded global distribution and marketing reach, while Ferrero strengthens its presence in the U.S. cereal aisle.

What Comes Next

Investors will cast their votes on Sept. 19, and the outcome will determine whether the companies can move ahead with closing before the end of September.

While the merger has cleared the regulatory landscape, the companies cautioned that the exact timing of completion could still vary.

Price Action: KLG shares are trading lower by 0.08% to $22.98 premarket at last check on Friday.

