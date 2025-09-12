3 Communication Services Stocks Show Improving Valuations

The latest value percentile report highlights notable week-on-week improvements in value rankings for three prominent Communication Services stocks.

What Does Value Ranking Mean?

Value rankings, according to Benzinga Edge’s Stock Ranking, compare a stock's current market valuation with its peers based on fundamental business metrics such as assets, earnings, sales, and operating performance.

A rising percentile score typically signals the market's growing confidence in a stock's underlying value proposition.

3 Undervalued Stocks Within The Communication Services Space

The three communication services value ranking gainers this week include: Autohome Inc. ATHM, Trade Desk Inc. TTD, and Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM.

Autohome

ATHM, an online vehicle marketplace in China, is classified under the communication services industry as it provides interactive content, media services, and advertising for automobile consumers and dealers.

It posted a strong surge in its value percentile ranking this week. The company's score advanced from 75.25 last week to the 82.46th percentile currently, representing a substantial gain of 7.21 points week-over-week.

The stock has gained by 14.55% year-to-date and 9.41% over a year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms with a moderate growth ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Trade Desk

TTD, a leading digital advertising technology platform, also demonstrated a notable uptick in value score.

Its value ranking climbed from 19.62 to the 26.11th percentile, a 6.49-point weekly increase.

Lower by 61.57% in the YTD, the stock was down 56.71% over the year.

With a robust growth ranking, this stock maintained a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Iridium Communications

IRDM, which provides global satellite communication services, has also seen an improvement in its value rankings.

Its value score rose from 51.93 last week to 55.55 this week—a 3.62-point increase.

The stock declined 37.81% YTD and 29.92% over the year.

It had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Across the Communication Services sector, these three companies—Autohome, Trade Desk, and Iridium Communications—are standing out for their improving value percentile scores. Their week-on-week value ranking gains highlight enhanced market perceptions of undervaluation, signaling potential buying opportunities for investors focused on strong fundamentals and operational resilience.

Price Action

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose on Thursday. The SPY was up 0.83% at $657.63, while the QQQ advanced 0.58% to $584.08, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Friday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading mixed.

