Why BigBear.ai Stock Is Moving After Hours

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. BBAI shares climbed 2.05% during after-hours trading on Thursday, reaching $4.97 following the company’s announcement of Enhanced Passenger Processing deployment at Nashville International Airport.

EPP Technology Drives Market Interest

BigBear.ai, which specializes in AI-based data insights, installed its biometric system at Nashville’s International Arrivals Facility. This system lets U.S. citizens skip the need for physical passport checks by using facial recognition. It’s a major step forward in enhancing aviation security.

Strategic Partnership Expands Reach

CEO Kevin McAleenan highlighted that the technology provides officers “real-time insights to make faster, more informed decisions.” Nashville joins growing airports implementing EPP to reduce processing times and ease congestion.

Stock Shows Strong Momentum

According to Benzinga Pro data, BBAI closed regular trading at $4.87, up 2.96% on Thursday. The stock has surged 214.19% year-over-year, within a 52-week range of $1.36 to $10.36. Its market capitalization stands at $1.81 billion, with an average volume of 65.47 million shares.

Over the past six months, the AI model developer has experienced a significant decline, dropping by approximately 40.8% from its peak of $8.22 on July 17 to its most recent close of $4.87, with trading volume also shrinking from 206 million shares to 60 million.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BBAI is experiencing long-term upward movement. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.