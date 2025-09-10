GM, Pilot And EVgo Lead Rollout of 200 Highway Fast-Charging Sites

EVgo Inc. EVGO traded steady on Wednesday after Pilot Company and General Motors Co. GM said their joint highway fast-charging buildout has surpassed 200 locations across nearly 40 states.

The partners have added close to 850 DC fast-charging stalls in just over two years, targeting gaps along major travel corridors, per a statement released on Tuesday.

The companies announced that drivers now have 24/7 access to high-power chargers at Pilot and Flying J travel centers nationwide, with additional sites opening regularly.

The latest phase pushes charging into more rural areas and onto heavily traveled interstates.

The collaborative network now spans nearly 40 states, including recent additions such as Colorado, the Dakotas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Wyoming, alongside broader buildouts in Texas, Missouri and Florida.

Sites typically offer canopies, pull-through stalls for trailers or vans, free Wi-Fi, and on-site food and convenience options. Many chargers deliver up to 350 kW and support Plug and Charge for compatible models.

“Through our collaboration with Pilot and EVgo, we’re committed to helping ensure that charging access doesn’t get in the way of your EV journey,” said Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy.

Interstate corridors carry a large share of U.S. vehicle traffic, and consistent access to fast charging is critical for long-distance travel.

By clustering high-power chargers at highway stops with amenities, the network aims to reduce range anxiety and speed up adoption among first-time EV buyers and fleet operators.

Pilot, General Motors and EVgo first outlined the partnership in 2022 and are nearly halfway to a plan for up to 2,000 fast-charging stalls at as many as 500 locations.

The companies expect to reach about 1,000 stalls across 40 states by the end of 2025, with continued expansion thereafter.

EVGO Price Action: EVgo shares were down 1.28% at $3.85 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $2.19 to $9.07, according to Benzinga Pro data.

