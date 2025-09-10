Asset Entities Stock Trends, Soars 52%, On Strive Merger Approval: Another Bitcoin Treasury Company In The Making

Asset Entities Inc. ASST is trending on Wednesday.

Strive Merger Boosts Shares

Shares of the Texas-based marketing platform surged 52.07% to $9.55 during after-hours trading on Tuesday after shareholders approved the company’s transformational merger with Strive Enterprises, Inc., an Ohio-based asset management firm.

Check out the current price of ASST stock here.

Combined Entity Targets Bitcoin Treasury Leadership

The merger, supported by a “strong majority” of Asset Entities shareholders, positions the combined company as a leading public Bitcoin BTC/USD Treasury Company. Strive shareholders previously approved the transaction on September 4.

See Also: Why Cuprina Stock Is Surging 279% Overnight

“Through our reverse-merger structure, zero debt profile, and $750 million PIPE, we are uniquely positioned relative to peers to execute our strategy and maximize Bitcoin per share for investors,” said Matt Cole, who will serve as CEO and Chairman of the combined entity.

Massive Capital Infusion Expected

The deal includes a private placement financing (PIPE) expected to generate over $750 million in gross proceeds, with potential additional $750 million from warrant exercises. Total potential proceeds could exceed $1.5 billion, providing substantial capital for Bitcoin acquisition strategies.

Leadership Structure and Timeline

Upon merger completion, the combined company will be renamed Strive, Inc. and continue trading under ticker ASST. Current Asset Entities President Arshia Sarkhani will serve as Chief Marketing Officer and board member.

The merger closing requires Nasdaq listing clearance and other standard conditions. Strive, co-founded by Vivek Ramaswamy in 2022, manages over $2 billion in assets through its subsidiary Strive Asset Management, LLC.

On May 28, 2025, the marketing tech reached its one-year high of $13.01 with an impressive trading volume of 38 million shares, significantly above its average daily volume of 3.45 million, reflecting a 170.69% gain over the past year.

Asset Entities has traded between $0.34 and $13.40 over the past year, with a market capitalization of $104.40 million.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, ASST closed regular trading at $6.28 on Tuesday, representing a 17.82% gain.

With a strong Momentum in the 99th percentile, Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that the digital agency has a positive price trend across all time frames. Compare its performance with other stocks in the same sector.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Robert Avgustin on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.