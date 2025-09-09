Why I Like This ETF For Investing In The Semiconductor Sector

Let's explore the semiconductor sector today, focusing on some companies I'm actively observing. The first one- Skyworks Solutions SWKS.

I've had this company on my radar before, and recently, I was taken aback to see its price has fallen even lower than anticipated. This sparked an inquiry into the reasons and circumstances behind the drop. The stock has slid from a peak of $200 to a low around $50, occasionally dipping under, marking a roughly fourfold decrease over the past three years. A possible short-term recovery or a return to its longstanding upward trend could be in play.

Worth noting, its Forward P/E ratios are 30 and 18. The company recently shared that its former chief financial officer, who had moved to AMD, is rejoining Skyworks. The market perceives this as a favorable update. Skyworks produces digital radio receivers, antenna tuners, demodulators, detectors, filters, front-end modules, and low-noise amplifiers. Its offerings are utilized in aerospace, automotive, and military applications. Presently, it maintains a strong presence, with both advantages and drawbacks compared to rivals like Qorvo, Murata, Qualcomm, and Broadcom.

It holds a 16% market share vs. Broadcom’s 22%. The rise of 5G technology offers Skyworks a chance to expand its share, thanks to proprietary innovations not possessed by leaders like Murata. Its reliance on smartphone sales, a steady demand driver, faces risks. For example, Apple's internal development could cut into Skyworks' earnings, especially since Apple accounts for 59% of its revenue. This risk is also seen with Qorvo (30%), Broadcom (15%), and Qualcomm (20%).

Shifting to price movements, both Qorvo and Skyworks trail their past highs. This prompted a search for ETFs in this field, narrowing down three key options. I opted for the VanEck fund, ticker SMH, which is at its peak. This fund encompasses Broadcom, Skyworks, Qualcomm, and more, heavily influenced by major players like NVIDIA, TSMC, Broadcom, and AMD. Given their market dominance, investing through SMH might be a sensible choice.

Target prices show $110 for Qorvo. For Skyworks, Goldman Sachs projects $70, which is lower than the current price, recommending against a buy. Still, I think the company merits a closer inspection. Perhaps the most conservative purchase is still through an ETF.

Featured Image Source: Author

