Designer Brands, Oracle And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Designer Brands Inc. DBI to report quarterly earnings at 23 cents per share on revenue of $737.85 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Designer Brands shares gained 2.2% to $4.26 in after-hours trading.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY posted better-than-expected first-quarter results after Monday's closing bell. Casey's reported quarterly earnings of $5.77 beat the Street estimate of $5.07. Quarterly revenue came in at $4.56 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey's shares fell 1.3% to $514.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Core & Main Inc CNM to post quarterly earnings at 79 cents per share on revenue of $2.14 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Core & Main shares gained 0.6% to $66.99 in after-hours trading.

Yext Inc. YEXT reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Monday. The company posted quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 12 cents per share =. The company reported quarterly sales of $113.09 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $111.23 million. Yext shares gained 2.7% to $9.04 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Oracle Corp ORCL to post quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $15.03 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares rose 0.9% to $240.65 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock