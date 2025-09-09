Designer Brands signage in front of a building
September 9, 2025 2:46 AM 2 min read

Designer Brands, Oracle And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Designer Brands Inc. DBI to report quarterly earnings at 23 cents per share on revenue of $737.85 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Designer Brands shares gained 2.2% to $4.26 in after-hours trading.
  • Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY posted better-than-expected first-quarter results after Monday’s closing bell. Casey's reported quarterly earnings of $5.77 beat the Street estimate of $5.07. Quarterly revenue came in at $4.56 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey's shares fell 1.3% to $514.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Core & Main Inc CNM to post quarterly earnings at 79 cents per share on revenue of $2.14 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Core & Main shares gained 0.6% to $66.99 in after-hours trading.

  • Yext Inc. YEXT reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Monday. The company posted quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 12 cents per share =. The company reported quarterly sales of $113.09 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $111.23 million. Yext shares gained 2.7% to $9.04 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Oracle Corp ORCL to post quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $15.03 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares rose 0.9% to $240.65 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

