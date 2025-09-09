Short Seller Andrew Left Recalls Bet On Nebius As It Soars Over 130% In 2025: 'Just A Pat On The Back' From When NBIS Was At $20 Per Share

Famed short-seller Andrew Left of Citron Research is taking a victory lap on a bullish call, celebrating his firm’s early bet on AI infrastructure company Nebius Group NV NBIS.

In a post on X Tuesday, Left recalled his firm's December 2024 thesis, noting it was "Just a pat on the back… from when $NBIS was $20." The post comes as Nebius stock soars past $90 per share, a massive surge from that price level.

MSFT Deal Worth $17.4 Billion Aids NBIS Surge

The catalyst for the stock’s meteoric rise to $92.50 from $20 per share, when Citron took the position, was a blockbuster deal announced after Monday’s market close. The stock has risen 131.26% on a year-to-date basis.

Nebius disclosed a contract with Microsoft Corp. MSFT valued at approximately $17.4 billion to provide dedicated GPU infrastructure capacity through 2031. The news sent Nebius shares skyrocketing more than 44.40% in after-hours trading, pushing its market valuation to levels that have validated early believers like Citron.

From The Next To The Present ‘AI Wall Street Darling’?

Left's celebratory post recalls his take from December 2024, highlighting Citron’s call. At the time, Nebius was trading under $28, and Citron had labeled it the “Next AI Darling,” a “sleeper” stock with no Wall Street analyst coverage despite having Nvidia as an investor.

Citron argued then that the market hadn’t “caught on to its massive potential” and was undervalued compared to private competitors like CoreWeave Inc. CRWV, which is now public.

Nebius Gets Significant Leverage After MSFT Deal

The landmark Microsoft deal has cemented Nebius's position in the critical AI supply chain. The move was lauded by market analysts like Shay Boloor of Futurum Equities, who noted that the deal prompted the stock’s addition to the “Futurum AI Fifteen rebalance.”

Boloor added that in an environment of “GPU bottlenecks,” the contract gives Nebius significant leverage, locking it “deeper into the AI supply chain right as scarcity defines pricing power.”

Price Action

After a 2.15% decline on Monday, the stock surged 44.40% in after-hours. It was up 144.41% over the last six months and 220.30% over a year.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NBIS maintains a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. However, the stock scores poorly on value rankings. Additional performance details are available here.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose on Monday. The SPY was up 0.25% at $648.83, while the QQQ advanced 0.49% to $578.87, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Tuesday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading higher.

