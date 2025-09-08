Why I Like Salesforce Stock More Than HubSpot or Monday.com

Let’s examine a subject that could have been addressed a few years earlier, during its hike of popularity. This involves organizations specializing in cloud-based software and systems tailored for managerial tasks. My current attention to them arises from a heightened curiosity in reviewing firms with evident long-term expansion patterns, especially in the technology field.

Let's begin with Salesforce CRM. To start, here’s a concise description of its business: Salesforce leads in customer relationship management platforms, supplying integrated tools for enterprises to set up user accounts, CRM setups, and data repositories-essentially enabling comprehensive client oversight, tracking, and operations. In essence, it functions as a business-oriented provider.

Presently, from a pool of 54 analysts monitored by prominent international banks covering Salesforce, 42 label the stock as a "buy" or "strong buy," while 10 advise maintaining positions. During August, the stock dipped to $226 before climbing back to roughly $250. The initial downward movement has mostly reversed, as the stock established a triple top formation, possibly signaling an ongoing positive direction.

Now, let’s evaluate this CRM provider against two rivals, HubSpot HUBS and Monday.com MNDY. A primary consideration for share purchasers is the price-to-earnings ratio. HubSpot lacks a standard P/E since it’s operating at a loss. So, we rely on Forward P/E for the assessment: HubSpot stands at 40, Monday at 38, and Salesforce at 19. This substantial disparity-nearly double the value-provides grounds for encouragement. Salesforce additionally appears in the Dow Jones and S&P indexes. In contrast, HubSpot and Monday lack such placements, being smaller entities. Thus, regarding stability, Salesforce takes precedence.

The three firms display comparable price patterns dating back to about 2022. The main variation is that Monday.com and HubSpot demonstrate higher fluctuations than Salesforce. Yet, unlike those two, Salesforce solidly achieved fresh peaks toward the close of last year and into this one. Its expansion path traces to the early 2000s, specifically its June 2004 IPO. Hence, when assessing these direct challengers, Salesforce emerges as the standout. For anyone seeking an equity in software creation, tied to Data Cloud features and AI incorporation-areas of current significance, I propose Salesforce. Overall, the timing looks reasonably advantageous for acquiring these shares.

Featured Image generated by author

