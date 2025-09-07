Zinger Key Points
- Figma and Lululemon shares tumbled after weak results and guidance cuts.
- Duolingo, MP Materials, and AST SpaceMobile also saw double-digit losses.
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Figma, Inc. FIG stock lost 21.82% last week after the company reported mixed Q2 financial results. Also multiple analysts decreased the price forecasts on the stock.
- lululemon athletica inc. LULU stock lost 17.99% this week after the company lowered FY25 guidance. Multiple analysts downgraded the stock.
- Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL stock fell 1.78% this week after competitor Broadcom AVGO delivered strong quarterly earnings. Marvell seeks to challenge Broadcom's market dominance by concentrating on high-performance data center networking, custom AI silicon, and optical interconnects.
- Duolingo, Inc. DUOL stock fell 15.2% this week.
- MP Materials Corp. MP stock decreased 15.6% this week.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS stock fell 12.69% this week.
- CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV stock slumped 11,7% this week. The firm announced a definitive agreement to acquire OpenPipe Inc, a leading platform for training AI agents with reinforcement learning (RL).
- Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL stock fell 12.9% this week. The stock is caught in a broader market downturn fueled by a rise in Treasury yields.
- Dutch Bros Inc. BROS stock lost 9.97% this week.
- Amer Sports, Inc. AS stock fell 9.53% this week.
