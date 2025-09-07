Figma's Sharp Drop Thursday
September 7, 2025 11:31 AM 1 min read

Figma And Lululemon Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (September 1- September 5): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. Figma, Inc. FIG stock lost 21.82% last week after the company reported mixed Q2 financial results. Also multiple analysts decreased the price forecasts on the stock.
  2. lululemon athletica inc. LULU stock lost 17.99% this week after the company lowered FY25 guidance. Multiple analysts downgraded the stock.
  3. Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL stock fell 1.78% this week after competitor Broadcom AVGO delivered strong quarterly earnings. Marvell seeks to challenge Broadcom's market dominance by concentrating on high-performance data center networking, custom AI silicon, and optical interconnects.
  4. Duolingo, Inc. DUOL stock fell 15.2% this week.
  5. MP Materials Corp. MP stock decreased 15.6% this week.
  6. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS stock fell 12.69% this week.
  7. CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV stock slumped 11,7% this week. The firm announced a definitive agreement to acquire OpenPipe Inc, a leading platform for training AI agents with reinforcement learning (RL).
  8. Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL stock fell 12.9% this week. The stock is caught in a broader market downturn fueled by a rise in Treasury yields.
  9. Dutch Bros Inc. BROS stock lost 9.97% this week.
  10. Amer Sports, Inc. AS stock fell 9.53% this week.

Also Read:

Loading...
Loading...
AS Logo
ASAmer Sports Inc
$36.61-3.12%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.73
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
9.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ASTS Logo
ASTSAST SpaceMobile Inc
$42.661.91%
AVGO Logo
AVGOBroadcom Inc
$332.418.60%
BROS Logo
BROSDutch Bros Inc
$66.14-7.41%
CRCL Logo
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$113.30-3.57%
CRWV Logo
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$88.681.37%
DUOL Logo
DUOLDuolingo Inc
$271.05-0.61%
FIG Logo
FIGFigma Inc
$54.660.18%
LULU Logo
LULULululemon Athletica Inc
$167.77-18.6%
MP Logo
MPMP Materials Corp
$62.85-2.07%
MRVL Logo
MRVLMarvell Technology Inc
$63.07-1.61%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved