Portland,,Or,,Usa,-,Apr,8,,2020:,Wayfair,Mobile,App
September 7, 2025

Wayfair, United Therapeutics, And Ciena Are Among The Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (July 14-July 18): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya
Follow
Zinger Key Points

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. United Therapeutics Corporation UTHR stock gained 30.29% this week after after the company announced that its TETON-2 study evaluating the use of nebulized Tyvaso Inhalation Solution for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis met its primary efficacy endpoint of demonstrating improvement in absolute forced vital capacity relative to placebo.
  2. Ciena Corporation CIEN gained 21.41% this week after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales.
  3. Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE stock gained 19.51% this week after the company reported fourth-quarter results above analyst estimates. Multiple analysts raised their price targets on the stock.
  4. Wayfair Inc. W gained 18.91% this week. Shares of furniture and housing-linked stocks are trading higher following weak August jobs data, which could fuel rate cut hopes.
  5. EchoStar Corporation SATS stock gained 17.68% this week. The shares have been riding since signing a landmark $23 billion deal to sell a significant portion of its wireless spectrum portfolio to AT&T Inc. T
  6. Samsara Inc. IOT gained 15.17% this week after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 financial results and issued Q3 guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.
  7. BeOne Medicines Ltd. ONC gained 5% this week after the company last week announced topline results from a Phase 1/2 study of sonrotoclax in adult patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma, following treatment with a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor and anti-CD20 therapy.
  8. Exact Sciences Corporation EXAS gained 14.36% this week.
  9. Celestica, Inc. CLS gained 15.01% this week.
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA gained 5.20% this week. Multiple analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.
