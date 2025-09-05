4 Asset Management Fund Stocks Shine As Their Growth Rankings Jump This Week

The Asset Management sector saw standout improvements in growth rankings among several fund-focused stocks.

Growth ranking, as described by the Benzinga Edge Rankings report, gauges a stock's historical expansion in earnings and revenue, incorporating both long-term trends and recent performance.

Strong Momentum In Asset Management

Four asset managers, 180 Degree Capital Corp. TURN, Western Asset Investment PAI, Great Elm Group Inc. GEG, and Royce Micro-Cap Trust Inc. RMT, all posted significant week-over-week increases in their growth percentile scores.

Their jumps reflect robust operational momentum and set a tone for continued sector strength. These percentile changes are particularly relevant for investors seeking dynamic candidates in the financial services sector.

180 Degree Capital

TURN climbed from a score of 5.41 to 70.2, a dramatic increase of 64.79 points. This surge signals substantial improvement in both earnings and revenue expansion, indicating effective portfolio allocation or recent strategic moves driving business growth.

The stock has gained 25.14% year-to-date and 25.14% over a year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms with a poor quality ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Western Asset Investment

PAI's growth ranking soared from 10.96 to 73.05, a 62.09 jump. Such a leap highlights impressive financial performance and asset management efficiency, suggesting possible portfolio reshuffling or successful investment strategies executed over the last quarter.

Higher by 2.68% in the YTD, the stock was 0.16% lower over the year.

With a poor quality ranking, this stock maintained a stronger price trend over the medium, and long terms but a weak trend in the short term. Additional performance details are available here.

Great Elm Group

GEG moved from 47.72 to 97.03, marking a 49.31 point improvement. This places GEG among top sector performers for growth, indicating that the company's business model and investment selections may be driving accelerated revenue and profit growth relative to peers.

The stock advanced 66.67% YTD; however, it was just 61.29% up over a year.

While this stock had a moderate value ranking, it had a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust

RMT's score rose from 47.8 to 82.7, a 34.9-point jump. The steady climb into higher growth territory points to improved performance in micro-cap investments and enhanced returns across its portfolio.

It was up 8.98% over a year, and 4.73% YTD.

The stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms with a poor quality ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

What Do These Rise In Growth Ranking Mean?

This week's gains among these four asset management stocks, all referenced from percentile-based growth scores, demonstrate strong growth momentum in the industry.

Their performance metrics suggest operational agility, effective investment management, and possibly positive macro trends supporting asset managers. For financial sector investors, these sharp percentile improvements underscore both short-term upside and sustained expansion potential derived from skillful fund management practices and solid fundamentals.

Price Action

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose on Thursday. The SPY was up 0.84% at $649.12, while the QQQ advanced 0.91% to $575.23, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Thursday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading higher.

