Anthropic has witnessed a significant surge in its valuation. The company’s worth has more than doubled, now standing at $183 billion post-money, following a $13 billion fundraise.

Backed By Alphabet, Amazon, Anthropic Raises $13 Billion

The valuation increase comes on the heels of a $13 billion fundraise, co-led by Fidelity Management & Research and Lightspeed Venture Partners, Anthropic revealed on Tuesday. Other major investors include Qatar Investment Authority, Blackstone and Coatue, reported Reuters.

Supported by Alphabet GOOGL GOOG and Jeff Bezos‘ Amazon.com AMZN, Anthropic will use the new funding to address rising enterprise demand, expand its international presence.

The latest valuation marks an increase from March's $61.5 billion post-money valuation, when the company raised $3.5 billion. It also plans to use the funding to deepen safety research while advancing AI systems that are reliable, interpretable, and steerable.

Revenue Soars Fivefold In 2025

Anthropic has gained recognition for its AI models adept at coding. The company’s run-rate revenue rose from approximately $1 billion at the start of 2025 to over $5 billion by August.

The startup behind the Claude large language models (LLM) introduced Opus 4.1 in August — an upgrade to Opus 4 that enhances performance on agentic tasks, real-world coding, and reasoning.

Anthropic unveiled breakthrough research on using "persona vectors" to track and manage AI personality traits, introducing a counterintuitive "vaccination" approach that deliberately injects harmful behaviors during training to prevent risky personality shifts once models are deployed.

Anthropic Growth Mirrors Surge In AI-driven Funding

Earlier this year, Anthropic’s CEO, Dario Amodei, faced criticism for accepting funding from Middle Eastern states, despite ethical concerns. Amodei had defended the decision, arguing that staying competitive in the global AI race requires access to substantial capital, even if it empowers authoritarian regimes.

This latest valuation surge underscores the ongoing investor enthusiasm for AI startups, despite some reservations about tech industry spending. Anthropic’s remarkable growth also reflects the broader trend of surging AI investments, which have been a key driver of the 75.6% increase in U.S. startup funding in the first half of 2025, as per PitchBook’s July data, as per Reuters.



