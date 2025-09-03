Skillz Stock Plunges Nearly 7% Pre-Market As Gaming Platform Faces Legal Battle Over Tether Studios Termination

Skillz Inc. SKLZ shares dropped 6.77% to $8.12 in the pre-market trading session on Wednesday after the mobile gaming platform disclosed a partnership dispute that could impact revenue streams.

Developer Partnership Terminated

Tether Studios LLC and Tether Games Inc. notified Skillz on Aug. 29 of their intent to terminate all agreements effective from Sep. 1. The partnership involved revenue sharing from entry fees paid by users playing Tether-developed games on Skillz’s platform.

Under the terminated agreements, the Nevada-based esports platform provided Tether with software development kit licensing for monetization services. The companies shared revenue generated from aggregate user entry fees, representing a material revenue source for the gaming platform.

Legal Action Filed

Skillz filed suit in Delaware’s Court of Chancery on Monday, seeking injunctive and declaratory relief. The company disputes Tether’s termination notice, calling it “invalid and in breach of Tether’s obligations.”

Tether cited both convenience and cause grounds for termination, with cause provisions effective September 28, if convenience termination fails legal challenge.

Game Hosting Restrictions

Certain agreements restrict the removal of two key games—Solitaire Cube and 21 Blitz—from Skillz’s platform for 18 months post-termination. Skillz retains hosting options for paid competitions during this period, but faces potential revenue impact.

Market Impact and Outlook

According to Benzinga Pro data, SKLZ stock closed at $8.71 on Tuesday and has gained 73.16% so far in 2025, and 56.94% over the past year, despite recent volatility. The company’s market capitalization stands at $133.26 million.

Skillz acknowledged litigation uncertainties, stating it “can provide no assurances regarding the outcome of the claim and the impact it may have on the Company’s business.” The dispute adds to existing legal challenges, including ongoing litigation with Voodoo SAS and Papaya Gaming.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com