U.S. stock futures slipped on Tuesday as major benchmarks fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.55% to 45,295.81, the S&P 500 dropped 0.7% to 6,415.54, and the Nasdaq declined 0.8% to 21,279.63.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL

Alphabet’s Class C stock dipped 0.72% to close at $211.99, with an intraday high of $212.37 and a low of $206.96. The stock shot up 6.7% to $226.25 in the after-hours trading. The company’s Class A stock ended the day 0.7% lower at $211.35 in regular trading and spiked 7.07% to $226.30 in the after-hours trading.

The Google parent’s Class C stock hit new all-time highs in after-hours trading, following a sealed decision in its online search monopoly case. District Judge Amit Mehta ruled Tuesday that Google will not be required to sell its Google Chrome browser.

Apple Inc AAPL

Apple’s shares dropped by 1.04%, closing at $229.72. The day’s high was $230.85, with a low of $226.97, and a 52-week range of $169.21 to $260.09. In the after-hours trading, Apple shares spiked nearly 3% to $236.53. The tech giant was in the spotlight alongside Alphabet due to the antitrust case developments. Judge Mehta ruled that Apple will not have to stop payments to Google for products from the search giant that it preloads on its devices, such as the iPhone.



Zscaler Inc. ZS

Zscaler saw a 0.90% decrease, closing at $274.57, with a high of $280.98 and a low of $268.54. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $318.46 and $153.45, respectively. The stock spiked 1.5% to $278.79 in the after-hours trading. The cybersecurity firm reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter, which initially boosted its shares in after-hours trading. During the period, revenue rose to $719.23 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $706.91 million. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share, which beat analyst estimates of 80 cents per share.

CoreWeave Inc. CRWV

CoreWeave’s shares plummeted 9.41% to $93.34, with a daily high of $97.13 and a low of $90.70. The stock’s 52-week range is $33.52 to $187. The decline was attributed to rising interest rates, which impacted high-growth tech stocks. It was reported that rising government bond yields raise discount rates, reducing the present value of future earnings. For high-growth firms like CoreWeave, this makes long-term profit projections less valuable today.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN

Opendoor surged 14.38%, closing at $5.09, with an intraday high of $5.19 and a low of $4.11. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $5.87 and $0.51. The stock rose 0.8% in after-hours trading. The company gained traction among retail investors, becoming a meme stock due to its high short interest. Opendoor shares gained attention recently as retail investors piled in, spurred by hedge fund manager Eric Jackson's bullish calls and speculation of his meeting with company members.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate GOOG checks out on Short, Medium and Long Price Trends. Here is how the stock ranks on other parameters.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Photo Courtesy: ST House Studio on Shuttertsock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: