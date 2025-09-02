Nio, Signet Jewelers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Nio Inc. NIO to report a quarterly loss of 30 cents per share on revenue of $2.76 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Nio shares rose 0.3% to $6.40 in after-hours trading.
- Hyperscale Data Inc. GPUS announced a $125 million “at-the-market” equity offering. Hyperscale Data shares declined 6.2% to $0.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Signet Jewelers Ltd. SIG to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Signet shares gained 2.2% to $90.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Canopy Growth Corp. CGC disclosed a $200 million offering. Canopy Growth shares dipped 12.2% to $1.58 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Zscaler Inc. ZS to post quarterly earnings at 80 cents per share on revenue of $706.91 million after the closing bell. Zscaler shares fell 1.2% to close at $277.05 on Friday.
