NIO logo on building
September 2, 2025 2:42 AM 1 min read

Nio, Signet Jewelers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Nio Inc. NIO to report a quarterly loss of 30 cents per share on revenue of $2.76 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Nio shares rose 0.3% to $6.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Hyperscale Data Inc. GPUS announced a $125 million “at-the-market” equity offering. Hyperscale Data shares declined 6.2% to $0.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Signet Jewelers Ltd. SIG to post quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Signet shares gained 2.2% to $90.00 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Canopy Growth Corp. CGC disclosed a $200 million offering. Canopy Growth shares dipped 12.2% to $1.58 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Zscaler Inc. ZS to post quarterly earnings at 80 cents per share on revenue of $706.91 million after the closing bell. Zscaler shares fell 1.2% to close at $277.05 on Friday.

