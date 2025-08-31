Despite a strong quarter from NVIDIA Corporation NVDA—now the world's largest public company—U.S. stocks lost momentum by week's end.

Markets are recalibrating—AI euphoria is giving way to caution as traders re-price Fed cuts on hotter core PCE and a wider goods deficit.

Equities hit record highs midweek but faded after inflation data muddied the Fed's path.

Core PCE rose 2.9% year over year in July, a five-month high and still above the 2% target.

That reading clouds the timing of rate cuts hinted at by Fed Chair Jerome Powell just a week earlier.

Meanwhile, the U.S. goods trade deficit widened to $103.6 billion in July (vs. $89.5 billion expected), the biggest since March, reinforcing concerns that President Donald Trump's tariff policies aren't improving the trade balance.

Earnings:

NVIDIA reported second-quarter revenue of $46.74 billion, up 56% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $46.02 billion.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.05 in the quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of $1.01.

Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL reported second-quarter earnings of 67 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 66 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $2.006 billion which missed the Street estimate of $2.009 billion.

Dollar General Corporation DG reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2025 results and raised its full-year guidance. The company posted net sales of $10.72 billion, up 5.1% year-over-year, slightly ahead of the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA posted fiscal first-quarter revenue of $34.57 billion, up 2% year-over-year, surpassing the consensus estimate of $34.26 billion.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL reported second-quarter revenue of $29.78 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $29.17 billion.

Li Auto Inc. LI reported a second-quarter 2025 revenue decline of 4.5% year-on-year to 30.2 billion Chinese yuan ($4.2 billion), missing the analyst consensus estimate of 31.8 billion Chinese yuan.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.15 billion.

Technology

Apple Inc. AAPL reportedly plans to expand its music service by making its curated radio stations available worldwide through home speakers and connected cars.

OpenAI’s plan to restructure its business may shift to 2026 as it negotiates new contract terms with key backer Microsoft Corporation MSFT.

The Federal Trade Commission has raised concerns over Gmail’s email filtering practices. The federal watchdog warned Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL subsidiary, Google, that allegations of partisan bias in its spam filters could trigger an investigation and potential enforcement action.

International Business Machines Corporation IBM and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD are partnering to advance quantum-centric supercomputing, combining IBM’s quantum hardware and software expertise with AMD’s strength in high-performance computing and AI acceleration.

Broadcom Inc. AVGO is stepping up momentum for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), sharpening its innovation roadmap to make VCF the platform of choice for modern private clouds.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a potential competitor to Google’s search engine, has been using data from Google Search to answer real-time queries, a recent report reveals.

Geoffrey Hinton, the Nobel laureate known as the “godfather of AI,” warned that autonomous weapons systems could make warfare more likely by removing human casualties that typically deter military conflicts.

Google has deepened its artificial intelligence and cloud ambitions with a $9 billion investment in Virginia infrastructure by 2026, following reports of a $10 billion cloud services deal with Meta Platforms, Inc. META.

Automobile

Drivers working with Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER have expressed concern as the ride-hailing platform officially begins accepting cash payments for rides in the U.S.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA Full Self-Driving (FSD) tech was supposed to make robotaxis a reality, but for most Americans, it’s a red flag, not a reason to buy.

In a new survey of 8,000 U.S. consumers, nearly half say FSD should be illegal, while buyers are more than twice as likely to avoid Tesla because of the feature than to embrace it.

Tesla continues to see sales pressure for its electric vehicles in the Chinese market. A new report indicates that the introduction of a new vehicle from a growing rival in the region could significantly impact the dominance of the Model Y.

Tesla has expanded its service area in Austin amid Elon Musk‘s ambitious target of serving half the population of the U.S. by the end of 2025.

XPeng Inc. XPEV has begun its global rollout of XOS 5.8.0, bringing advanced intelligent driving, safety, personalization, and in-car entertainment features to users worldwide.

Ford Motor Company F has issued a recall for over 800,000 vehicles in the U.S. over three separate issues affecting its models as recall woes worsen for the company.

Stellantis N.V. STLA the parent company of Jeep and Dodge, saw its shares slip Wednesday after announcing a $41 million investment to expand its parts distribution network.

Toyota Motor Corporation TM has announced a surge in global sales for the company during July on strong global demand for the company's vehicles.

