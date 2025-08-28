How To Trade SPY And Top Tech Stocks Using Technical Analysis

Good Morning Traders!

Today’s economic calendar kicks off with data that could influence early market moves. Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims for the week, alongside the highly anticipated Q2 Second Reading Annualized GDP and GDP Price Index, plus Q2 Second Reading Personal Consumption data, offering a broad economic snapshot. At 10:00 AM ET, Pending Home Sales for July will provide housing market insights.

At 1:00 PM ET, the Treasury's 7-Year Note Auction will gauge mid-term debt demand, potentially shifting yield trends. With markets digesting NVDA's earnings from last night, expect decent volatility as traders react.

Now, we will discuss SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, and TSLA.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

SPY is currently nestled at 646.50, a sturdy support molded by recent market trends, serving as a solid springboard for bullish moves. The aim is to climb toward 647.75, a resistance that has shown resilience in past upward swings, piquing trader curiosity. If it surges past 647.75 with steady momentum, buyers might propel it to 649.29, a level underpinned by past volume strength. Should this hold firm through the trading day, expect a rise to 650.15, with our highest target set at 650.99.

If 646.50 starts to waver under selling pressure, bears could challenge 645.44, a pivot with a track record of role shifts. Increasing bearish momentum might target 644.15, a crucial line. A break below could send it sliding to 642.41, where earlier support has often appeared, and a robust sell-off with heavy volume might pull it to 640.86, our lowest point.

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)

QQQ is perched at 573.50, a pivotal node that has seen consistent price action in recent days, marking a central battleground. Bulls are eager to seize control, targeting 575.43 as a dependable intraday support with a history of past upturns. If the upward trend takes hold, the next resistance at 577.91 emerges, a barrier tested with historical depth. With lively buying today, it could ascend to 581.29, setting our top target at 584.59.

Should 573.50 falter during standard hours, bears might probe 571.75, a prior recovery zone. If weakness lingers, it could retreat to 570.61, a historical buffer. If bearish dominance strengthens, the price may drop to 568.89, and a break there could uncover 567.88, our deepest bearish goal.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple is poised at 231.50, a tough support crafted by recent market dynamics, offering a reliable foundation. Bulls are intent on preserving this and driving it toward 232.81, a resistance that has flipped roles in past trends. If it breaks with momentum, aim for 234.13, a significant barrier. Strong buying could lift it to 235.76, our highest target.

If 231.50 begins to soften, bears may target 230.50, a previous level with some resilience. Rising sell pressure could pull it to 229.62, a tested zone. A breach below might trigger a drop to 228.87, and further weakness could strike 228.24, our lowest bearish mark.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is grounded at 508.50, a notable support that has braved recent market fluctuations, providing a steady base. Bulls are prepared to reinforce this and push to 510.70, a point supported by volume from earlier trades. If it climbs above 510.70, the stock could reach 512.57, a resistance with bounce history. Consistent buying might carry it to 515.01, our daily peak.

Should 508.50 start to slip, bears might challenge 507.33, a prior hold with some durability. Further pressure could hit 505.78, a support area. A break might fall to 504.26, and intensified selling could drop it to 502.89, our bottom target.

NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA)

NVDA is situated at 179.50, a critical level that has sparked recent trader focus, establishing a strategic foothold. Bulls are keen on securing this and targeting 180.54, a support with a legacy of stability. If the upward trend strengthens, push to 181.91, a resistance tested before. Vigorous buying could raise it to 184.91, our highest mark.

If 179.50 can't hold firm, bears might aim for 177.30, a prior dip with some heft. A breakdown with solid volume could sink to 175.79, a past level. Further decline might challenge 174.48, and sustained selling could reach 173.49, our lowest target.

Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Google is planted at 207.50, a support with a history of role transitions, laying a solid groundwork. Bulls intend to lock this and rise to 208.55, a resistance with past importance. If it breaks, target 210.42, a higher barrier. Strong buying could stretch to 212.42.

If 207.50 softens, bears may hit 206.39, a prior support. Rising pressure could pull to 205.28, a tested zone. Heavy selling might drag it to 203.55, our lowest mark.

Meta Platforms Inc ( META)

META is braced at 747.50, a firm base from recent trades, offering a stable launchpoint. Bulls target 750.21, a resistance with bounce history. If it holds, aim for 752.85. Robust buying could lift to 755.50.

If 747.50 wavers, bears might test 743.59, a past support. More selling could drop to 741.13. A break may sink to 739.13, our bottom target.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is set at 348.50, a significant level with recent activity, providing a strong base. Bulls aim to push to 350.78, a resistance with past resilience. If it holds, target 354.46. Strong buying could rise to 360.39.

If 348.50 weakens, bears may test 346.66, a prior dip. Further pressure could drop to 344.82, a support zone. Heavy selling might hit 343.43, our lowest target.

Final Word: Stay vigilant and leverage risk management tools like stop-losses to navigate the session safely. Good luck and trade safely!

