Nvidia, Dollar General And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. DG to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $10.69 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar General shares rose 0.5% to $111.75 in after-hours trading.

reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday. The company also said it sees third-quarter revenue to be in a range of $52.92 billion to $55.08 billion, versus a Street consensus estimate of $52.96 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Nvidia shares fell 3.1% to $175.90 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Best Buy Co. Inc. BBY to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Best Buy shares gained 1.8% to $76.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Five Below Inc. FIVE reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter and issued strong guidance. Five Below raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance from a range of $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion to a new range of $4.44 billion to $4.52 billion, versus estimates of $4.45 billion. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast from a prior range of $4.25 to $4.72 per share to a range of $4.76 to $5.16 per share, versus estimates of $4.75 per share. Five Below shares gained 1.5% to $146.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo courtesy: Chung-Hao-Lee / Shutterstock