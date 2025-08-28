Nvidia, Dollar General And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Nvidia Corporation logo outside Nvidia's office
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. DG to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $10.69 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar General shares rose 0.5% to $111.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Nvidia Corp. NVDA reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday. The company also said it sees third-quarter revenue to be in a range of $52.92 billion to $55.08 billion, versus a Street consensus estimate of $52.96 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Nvidia shares fell 3.1% to $175.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Best Buy Co. Inc. BBY to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Best Buy shares gained 1.8% to $76.80 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Five Below Inc. FIVE reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter and issued strong guidance. Five Below raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance from a range of $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion to a new range of $4.44 billion to $4.52 billion, versus estimates of $4.45 billion. The company also raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast from a prior range of $4.25 to $4.72 per share to a range of $4.76 to $5.16 per share, versus estimates of $4.75 per share. Five Below shares gained 1.5% to $146.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc. DELL to post quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $29.17 billion after the closing bell. Dell shares fell 0.9% to $131.37 in after-hours trading.

