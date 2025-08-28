Phibro Animal Health Stock Surges 18% After-Hours On Strong Q4 Earnings Beat

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC shares jumped 17.98% to $37.99 in after-hours trading on Thursday, following strong fourth-quarter results that beat expectations.

Q4 Results Exceed Forecasts

The global animal health company reported fourth-quarter net sales of $378.7 million, up 39% year-over-year. Net income surged to $17.2 million from $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of Phibro reached $50.0 million, up 49% year-over-year, while adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.57 increased 39% from $0.41 in the comparable period.

Zoetis Acquisition Drives Growth

Animal Health segment sales increased $101.0 million, or 53%, to $292.5 million in the fourth quarter. The MFAs and other product categories also delivered exceptional growth of $89.8 million, or 77%, largely attributable to $94.5 million in incremental revenues from the Zoetis MFA portfolio acquired on October 31, 2024.

In the earnings statement, CEO Jack Bendheim noted that the Zoetis MFA portfolio outperformed expectations, leading to a 54% increase in MFA and Other product sales compared to last year.

Full-Year Performance Strong

For fiscal year 2025, Phibro reported net sales of $1.296 billion, up 27% from $1.018 billion in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA rose 65% to $183.7 million, and adjusted diluted EPS increased 76% to $2.09. The company ended the period with $77 million in cash and a 3.1x gross leverage ratio.

Optimistic 2026 Outlook

Management of the New Jersey-based company provided fiscal year 2026 guidance of $1.43 billion, representing 12% growth at the midpoint, and adjusted EBITDA of $225 million to $235 million, indicating 25% growth at the midpoint.

Phibro has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and has traded between $16.16 and $32.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, PAHC closed at $32.20 on Wednesday, marking a 54.73% gain during the regular trading session.

Photo Courtesy: Golden Dayz on Shutterstock.com

