Why Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Ran Up 35% On Wednesday Night

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc. TELO shares surged 35.14% in after-hours trading to $2.00 on Wednesday, following the company’s announcement of promising in vitro data for its lead drug candidate Telomir-1.

The Miami-based preclinical biotechnology company shared new research results that position Telomir-1 as a potential first-in-class epigenetic therapy for cancer, aging, and age-related diseases.

Dual-Action Mechanism Shows Promise Against Cancer Growth

Studies from Eurofins Discovery showed that Telomir-1 effectively blocks UTX (KDM6A), an enzyme involved in gene regulation. Abnormal UTX function is linked to cancer, autoimmune disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases.

“By inhibiting UTX, Telomir-1 demonstrated the potential to reset faulty DNA methylation patterns and restore more normal gene regulation,” according to the company’s filing.

The drug also showed low-level inhibitory activity against Tankyrases (PARP5A and PARP5B), which regulate the Wnt/β-catenin pathway—a critical growth-control circuit that cancers often exploit for unchecked proliferation.

Safety Profile Differentiates From Competing Therapies

Telomir-1 showed no activity against GCN5L2, an enzyme linked to toxicity when blocked, suggesting a better safety profile than other epigenetic drugs. Earlier studies found it reactivated tumor suppressors and extended telomeres in cancer and aging models.

Market Performance Reflects Growing Investor Interest

With a market capitalization of $47.78 million and average daily volume of 6.28 million shares, TELO has experienced significant volatility over the past year. The stock has traded between $1.12 and $8.40 and is currently down 70.98% year-over-year. before the after-hours surge.

The cancer therapeutics, classified as an emerging growth company under Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, continue advancing Telomir-1 through preclinical development as it targets the root mechanisms of cancer and age-related diseases through its dual-action epigenetic approach.

Price Action: Based on Benzinga Pro data, TELO closed regular trading on Wednesday, at $1.48, down 0.67% from the previous session.

Photo Courtesy: MMD Creative on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.