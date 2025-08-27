Wall Street experienced a day of cautious trading as major indices showed little change by midday. Investors eagerly awaited the second-quarter earnings report from NVIDIA, which has been a key player in the recent rally that propelled the S&P 500 to near-record highs.

Even so, U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.3% at 45,565.23. The S&P 500 added 0.2% to 6,481.40, while the Nasdaq also rose 0.2% to 21,590.14.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia’s stock closed at $181.60, reflecting a slight decline of 0.09%. The stock reached an intraday high of $182.49 and a low of $179.10, with a 52-week range between $184.48 and $86.63. In the after-hours trading, the stock slipped 3.1% to $175.90. The company’s second-quarter earnings report highlighted a double beat and a $60 billion share buyback, with CEO Jensen Huang emphasizing the ongoing AI race. Second-quarter revenue was reported at $46.74 billion, a rise of 56% year-over-year, beating the Street consensus estimate of $46.02 billion. Earnings per share came in at $1.05 for the period, which beat the estimates of $1.01.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD

CrowdStrike’s shares rose by 1.20%, closing at $422.61. The stock hit an intraday high of $427.42 and a low of $419.98, with a 52-week high of $517.98 and a low of $242.25. In the after-hours session, the stock slipped 4.2% to $404.70. Despite beating earnings estimates, the company’s soft revenue guidance weighed on its shares. For the period, revenue was reported at $1.17 billion, which beat analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snowflake reported second-quarter revenue of $1.14 billion, which came ahead of the $1.09 billion consensus estimate.

Snowflake Inc. SNOW

Snowflake’s stock surged by 3.11%, closing at $200.39. The stock’s intraday high was $202.54, with a low of $196.66. Its 52-week range is between $229.27 and $107.13. The company reported a strong second-quarter performance, driven by continued AI momentum.

CoreWeave Inc. CRWV

CoreWeave’s stock jumped by 6.06%, closing at $96.93. The stock’s intraday high was $97.50, with a low of $92.65. Its 52-week range is between $187 and $33.52. In the after-hours trading, the stock slipped by 1% to $95.96. The company secured a $4 billion AI deal, supporting its expansion plans without issuing debt.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY

Polestar’s stock soared by 17.12%, closing at $1.30. The stock reached an intraday high of $1.42 and a low of $1.10, with a 52-week high of $1.94 and a low of $0.84. The company’s shares gained traction due to increased trading volume and bullish momentum. The company sold close to 18,049 vehicles in the second quarter, which is an increase of 38% on a year-over-year basis.

Photo Courtesy: Zakharchuk on Shutterstock.com

