Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Surges 23% After Hours on Stockholder Approval of Three-Way Merger

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP closed regular trading at $5.00 per share on Tuesday, before surging 23% to $6.15 in after-hours trading following stockholder approval of a major business combination.

Stockholders Approve Three-Way Merger

Stockholders of the biopharmaceutical company voted overwhelmingly to approve Titan’s proposed business combination with Black Titan Corporation and TalenTec Sdn. Bhd. at a special meeting held on Monday, according to an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Stockholder voting results for The Business Combination Proposal:

Category Number of Votes Votes in Favor 730,383 Votes Against 1,860 Abstentions 1,902 Total Votes Cast 734,145 % of Outstanding Shares Voted 55.19%

Market Impact and Trading Metrics

The after-hours surge reflects investor optimism about the strategic merger. The California-based biotech has experienced significant volatility over the past year, trading in a range between $3.03 and $6.99. The company maintains a market capitalization of $6.70 million with an average daily volume of 39,920 shares.

According to Benzinga Pro data, before the announcement, TTNP had gained 1.11% during regular trading hours on Tuesday, adding $0.055 to close at $5.00 per share.

Nasdaq Compliance and Closing Conditions

Stockholder voting results for the Nasdaq Proposal and the Adjournment Proposal:

Proposal Votes For Votes Against Abstentions Nasdaq Proposal 730,049 2,127 1,969 Adjournment Proposal 729,943 3,808 394

The merger still remains subject to additional closing conditions, including approval for listing Black Titan ordinary shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market. The original Merger and Contribution and Share Exchange Agreement was dated August 19, 2024.

