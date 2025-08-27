Elizabeth Warren Speaking at speaking at the Democratic National Convention
August 27, 2025 12:10 AM 2 min read

Elizabeth Warren Plans Bipartisan Bill To Take On 'Greedy Military Contractors' And Prevent Overcharging For Repairs

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) says that she is pushing forward new bipartisan legislation aimed at curbing what she described as profiteering by defense contractors at the expense of U.S. service members.

The ‘Warrior Right To Repair Act’

On Tuesday, in a post on X, Warren called out military contractors on the right-to-repair restrictions included in the fine print of defense contracts, which she says are driving up costs, while putting “service members and national security at risk.”

“If military equipment breaks, our service members shouldn’t have to wait around for greedy military contractors to fly out and overcharge us to repair it,” she says, while highlighting her new bipartisan bill to fix this issue. “Let’s get it done.”

The Democratic senator from Massachusetts shared her plans in a graphic accompanying her post, with the headline “My plan to take on greedy military contractors.”

Warren says that her proposed legislation, the “Warrior Right To Repair Act,” would bring an end to this practice “once and for all.”

Headwinds For Defense Stocks

While the U.S. Department of Defense does not specify exactly how much it spends on such repairs each year, the figure is substantial, considering the $329.9 billion that the agency spent on operations and maintenance in 2024, according to a report by the Under Secretary of Defense.

As a result, this legislation could create significant headwinds for defense contractor stocks, depending on their share of revenue that comes from such services.

Stocks(%) Share of Services RevenueYear-To-Date Performance
Boeing Co. BA12%+36.63%
RTX Corp. RTX26%+37.55%
General Dynamics Corp. GD2.3%+23.44%
L3Harris Technologies Inc. LHX29%+33.90%

Photo courtesy: Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com
