Stock Graph with investor pouring over a financial dashboard
August 26, 2025 9:25 PM 3 min read

Cracker Barrel, MongoDB, Okta, UnitedHealth And Nvidia: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.3% to 45,418.07. The S&P 500 added 0.4% to 6,465.94, while the Nasdaq matched the gain, finishing at 21,544.27.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. CBRL

Cracker Barrel shares surged 6.35% to close at $57.71, reaching an intraday high of $57.83 and a low of $53.5. The stock’s 52-week high is $71.93, with a low of $33.85. The company’s stock rose 7.1% in the after-hours session to $61.80. The restaurant chain is in the spotlight due to its recent logo rebrand and changes to its restaurant décor, which have sparked discussions and potential boycotts. President Donald Trump has offered advice amidst the uproar. On Tuesday, the company said that the new logo was “going away” and the “Old Timer” look will remain intact.

MongoDB, Inc. MDB

MongoDB’s stock dipped 1.88% to close at $214.34, with an intraday high of $220.48 and a low of $212.31. The stock’s 52-week range is between $370 and $140.94. The shares spiked 30.5% to $279.74. The company reported strong second-quarter earnings, surpassing expectations and raising its guidance, which has driven investor interest. The company reported earnings-per-share of $1, which beat analyst estimates of 66 cents.

Okta, Inc. OKTA

Okta’s shares rose slightly by 0.22%, closing at $91.56. The stock hit an intraday high of $93.39 and a low of $90.81, with a 52-week high of $127.57 and a low of $70.56. In the after-hours trading, the stock spiked 6.1% to $97.11. The cybersecurity firm reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and raised its full-year guidance, contributing to its positive market performance. Revenue came in at $728 million, which beat analyst estimates of $712.01 million. The company expects fiscal 2026 revenue to be in the range of $2.875 billion to $2.885 billion, which is higher than the previous guidance of $2.85 billion to $2.86 billion.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH

UnitedHealth shares declined by 1.46%, closing at $300.43. The stock’s intraday high was $308.96, with a low of $294.20. Its 52-week high is $630.73, and the low is $234.60. The healthcare giant is under scrutiny due to an expanding criminal probe by the U.S. Department of Justice into its Optum Rx unit and Medicare Advantage billing practices.

NVIDIA Corp. NVDA

NVIDIA’s stock increased by 1.08% to close at $181.77, with an intraday high of $182.39 and a low of $178.81. The stock’s 52-week high is $184.48, and the low is $86.63. The company is preparing for its upcoming earnings report on Wednesday, which is expected to be impacted by U.S. chip-export restrictions to China, potentially costing $8 billion.

Photo Courtesy: MMD Creative on Shutterstock.com

