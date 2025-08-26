What's Going On With Nio Stock On Tuesday?

Nio Inc. NIO shares advanced Tuesday as the Chinese electric vehicle maker’s Firefly division reportedly introduced a limited-run version of its debut hatchback, further boosting enthusiasm around the brand.

The new variant, called the “Nomadic Melade,” will be limited to 333 units, priced at RMB 133,800 ($18,710) with the battery pack included, CnEV Post reports.

Customers placing orders now will receive immediate delivery, according to Benzinga.

The Nomadic Melade comes in at roughly RMB 14,000 ($1,957.63) above the entry-level Firefly EV, representing an 11.7% premium, according to the report.

Under the company’s battery leasing program, known as BaaS, the hatchback starts at RMB93,800, with users paying a monthly rental of RMB 399 for the pack.

The base Firefly EV was previously launched with prices starting at RMB 119,800 and RMB 125,800, including batteries.

Under the BaaS scheme, those versions cost RMB79,800 and RMB 85,800, each carrying the same monthly battery subscription, CnEV Post adds.

The new edition enhances the lineup’s sense of exclusivity while retaining the flexible battery option.

New SUV Launch

Last week, Nio unveiled its next-generation ES8 sport utility vehicle at a domestic event.

The SUV, available in six- and seven-seat formats, carries a price tag of RMB400,000 with the battery rental plan.

Positioned as a more affordable SUV compared to some of Nio’s luxury offerings, the model is expected to widen its consumer reach.

Nio will release its second-quarter financial results early next week.

Earlier in August, the company disclosed that in July deliveries dropped to 21,017 vehicles, down from 24,925 in June.

Investors are watching whether recent launches will offset the delivery slowdown.

Price Action: NIO shares are trading higher by 5.09% to $6.40 premarket at last check on Tuesday

Photo: Shutterstock