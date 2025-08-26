Papa John's To Return To India By October, Challenges Domino's With Ambitious 650-Store Expansion By 2035

Papa John’s International Inc. PZZA announced plans to re-enter India by October with an ambitious target of 650 stores by 2035, marking the pizza chain’s return to a market it abandoned in 2017 due to underperformance.

The world’s third-largest pizza delivery company will launch operations in Bengaluru through joint master franchisees Pulsar Capital and UAE-based PJP Investments Group, according to Vish Narain, managing partner at Pulsar Capital, Reuters reported.

Strong Q2 Fundamentals Support Expansion Strategy

The India announcement follows Papa John’s robust second-quarter performance, with adjusted EPS of $0.41, beating consensus estimates of $0.34. Quarterly revenue climbed 4.2% to $529.17 million, driven by $20.3 million in increased commissary revenues.

Global system-wide sales reached $1.26 billion, up 4% year-over-year, with international comparable sales increasing 4%. The company opened 45 new restaurants globally, including 26 in international markets.

Market Challenges Present Investment Risks

India’s fast-food sector faces significant headwinds as cash-strapped urban consumers reduce spending due to slow wage growth. Devyani International Ltd., a Pizza Hut franchisee, has closed underperforming stores, while Sapphire Foods India Ltd. remains cautious with expansion.

Papa John’s will compete against Domino’s Pizza Inc. DPZ with over 2,200 Indian outlets and Pizza Hut’s approximately 950 stores.

Long-Term Growth Thesis

Despite near-term challenges, Pulsar Capital sees India’s 1.4 billion population as a long-term opportunity. “The category is under-penetrated, so we are many years away from saturation,” Narain told Reuters.

For 2025, Papa John’s projects system-wide sales growth of 2%-5% and plans 180-200 international restaurant openings. Adjusted EBITDA is forecast at $200-220 million.

