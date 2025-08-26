American Woodmark, PVH And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects American Woodmark Corp. AMWD to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $413.28 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. American Woodmark shares fell 0.2% to close at $67.02 on Monday.

NI Holdings Inc. NODK disclosed a new $5 million stock repurchase program. NI Holdings shares fell 2.2% to close at $12.55 on Monday.

Analysts are expecting PVH Corp. PVH to post quarterly earnings of $2.00 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. PVH shares gained 2.2% to close at $81.60 on Monday.

Semtech Corp SMTC reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results after the market closed on Monday. Semtech reported second-quarter revenue of $257 million, beating analyst estimates of $256.09 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, beating estimates of 40 cents per share. Semtech shares gained 0.4% to $51.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Okta Inc OKTA to post quarterly earnings at 84 cents per share on revenue of $712.01 million after the closing bell. Okta shares rose 0.5% to $91.82 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Michael Vi / Shutterstock