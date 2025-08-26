Okta logo on a glass building
August 26, 2025

American Woodmark, PVH And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects American Woodmark Corp. AMWD to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $413.28 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. American Woodmark shares fell 0.2% to close at $67.02 on Monday.
  • NI Holdings Inc. NODK disclosed a new $5 million stock repurchase program. NI Holdings shares fell 2.2% to close at $12.55 on Monday.
  • Analysts are expecting PVH Corp. PVH to post quarterly earnings of $2.00 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. PVH shares gained 2.2% to close at $81.60 on Monday.

  • Semtech Corp SMTC reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results after the market closed on Monday. Semtech reported second-quarter revenue of $257 million, beating analyst estimates of $256.09 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The semiconductor, IoT systems and cloud connectivity service provider reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, beating estimates of 40 cents per share. Semtech shares gained 0.4% to $51.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Okta Inc OKTA to post quarterly earnings at 84 cents per share on revenue of $712.01 million after the closing bell. Okta shares rose 0.5% to $91.82 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Michael Vi / Shutterstock

