Aptorum Group Stock Sinks After Hours Following 235% Thursday Surge

Aptorum Group Limited APM shares declined 33.18% to $2.84 in after-hours trading session on Friday following Thursday’s explosive 234.65% rally. According to Benzinga Pro data, Aptorum closed the regular trading session at $4.25.

DiamiR Test Approval Drives Rally

DiamiR Biosciences Corp., Aptorum’s merger partner, secured Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program approval from New York State Department of Health for its APOE Genotyping test. The CLIA-certified laboratory can now offer cognitive decline risk assessment testing.

“This milestone expands access to an important tool that can help inform risk assessment, clinical trial enrollment, and personalized care strategies,” said Alidad Mireskandari, CEO of DiamiR Biosciences.

Merger Timeline

The companies agreed to an all-stock merger in July, with DiamiR becoming a wholly owned subsidiary. The transaction expects fourth quarter closing while maintaining Nasdaq listing.

Volume Surge

Friday’s session generated 168.16 million shares in trading volume, sharply above the 6.87 million average. The stock trades within a 52-week range of $0.48 to $7.49 and holds a market cap of $30.36 million. Aptorum regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement earlier in August.

