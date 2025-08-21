U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.3% to 44,785.50, the S&P 500 losing 0.4% to 6,370.17, and the Nasdaq easing 0.3% to 21,700.31.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store CBRL



Cracker Barrel shares dropped 7.15% to close at $54.80, reaching an intraday high of $56.85 and a low of $50.27. The stock’s 52-week range is $71.93 to $33.86. The company is facing backlash after unveiling a new logo and menu update, leading to potential boycotts from loyal fans. The changes, the first in over 40 years, have not been well-received, sparking concerns about the company’s future.

Zoom Communications Inc ZM



Zoom’s stock rose 1.40% to close at $73.17, with an intraday high of $73.50 and a low of $71.16. Its 52-week range is $92.80 to $60.72. The company’s second-quarter earnings report exceeded expectations, with revenue reaching $1.22 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share, surpassing analyst estimates. The strong financial performance and guidance have bolstered investor confidence.

Workday, Inc. WDAY



Workday shares edged up 0.04% to end the day at $227.58, hitting a high of $228.10 and a low of $223.62. The stock’s 52-week range is $294 to $205.33. Despite reporting strong second-quarter results, the stock faced selling pressure. The company announced the acquisition of Paradox, but the market reaction was subdued. For the period, the company reported earnings of $2.21 per share, which beat the Street estimates of $2.12.

NIO Inc. NIO



NIO’s stock surged 9.27% to close at $5.54, with an intraday high of $5.68 and a low of $5.24. The 52-week range is $7.71 to $3.02. The electric vehicle maker saw its shares rise in premarket trading, driven by optimism around its expanding product lineup and positive analyst support. Morgan Stanley raised its price target for NIO, citing strong demand for its new Onvo brand.

XPeng Inc. XPEV



XPeng shares climbed 11.66% to finish at $22.75, reaching a high of $23.27 and a low of $21.41. The stock’s 52-week range is $27.16 to $6.91. The company is under scrutiny for allegedly replacing defective parts in its P7+ electric vehicles without an official recall. Despite the controversy, the stock saw significant gains.



Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate Xpeng ranks in the 58th percentile when it comes to Value. How do rivals Tesla and Nio compare?



Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

