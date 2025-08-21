6 Day Losing Streak Will Be Troublesome For Tech Stocks; An Insult Costs Nvidia

To gain an edge, this is what you need to know today.

All Depends On Powell

Please click here for an enlarged chart of Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ.

Note the following:

The chart shows a five day losing streak in tech stocks. This is the first time tech stocks have experienced such a losing streak in 2025. Last time it happened was in November 2024, and prior to that was January 2024. Both times, tech stocks subsequently went higher. If tech stocks close lower today, it will be troublesome – tech stocks have not seen a six day losing streak since the bear market of 2022.

The chart shows slightly higher volume on the down move yesterday.

The chart shows tech stocks are at the top of zone 2 (support).

RSI on the chart shows that QQQ is oversold. The interpretation in this case is that even though QQQ is oversold, it can become more oversold if smart money selling continues and Fed Chair Powell is hawkish.

Smart money continues to sell tech stocks to hedge against Powell being hawkish. In our analysis, smart money still holds very large positions in tech stocks; smart money is simply reducing risk at the edge ahead of Powell's speech. In contrast, the momo crowd continues to buy every tiny dip extremely aggressively as the momo crowd does not take risk into account.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) has a new China problem. One of the reasons NVDA stock went up is that Nvidia gained approval for a China-specific H20 AI chip. Now, the Chinese government is instructing large users such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (BABA) to cut orders for H20. In our analysis, the Chinese appear to be insulted by Howard Lutnick's comment. Lutnick said, “We don’t sell them our best stuff, not our second-best stuff, not even our third-best." He also stated, “You want to sell the Chinese enough that their developers get addicted to the American technology stack, that’s the thinking.”

(NVDA) has a new China problem. One of the reasons NVDA stock went up is that Nvidia gained approval for a China-specific H20 AI chip. Now, the Chinese government is instructing large users such as (BABA) to cut orders for H20. Lutnick said, “We don’t sell them our best stuff, not our second-best stuff, not even our third-best." He also stated, “You want to sell the Chinese enough that their developers get addicted to the American technology stack, that’s the thinking.” The Treasury auction yesterday was weak. In our analysis, this illustrates the danger if Powell chooses to give in to President Trump. You may remember our spot on contrary call when the Fed cut interest rates by 50 bps – the stock market was expecting long term interest rates to come down, but our call was that long term interest rates would go up. After the Fed cut rates, long term interest rates did indeed go up. Here are the details of the auction: $16B 20-year Treasury bonds High yield: 4.876% (When-Issued: 4.877%) Bid-to-cover: 2.54 Indirect bid: 60.6% Direct bid: 26.5%

Here are the details of the auction: In our analysis, FOMC minutes released yesterday afternoon were a broadside against President Trump's narrative. President Trump's narrative is that foreigners are paying for tariffs and tariffs are not inflationary. FOMC minutes say foreigners are paying very little of the tariffs. Most of the tariffs are being paid by U.S. businesses; tariffs are seeping into the prices the U.S. consumer is paying and tariffs are likely to raise prices further.

Fed Chair Powell is scheduled to speak at 10am ET tomorrow. Our call is unchanged from the one previously shared with you. Here is our prior call. The stock market is now believing a 50 bps rate cut is coming in September. In our analysis, the data does not support a 50 bps cut, but the pressure from President Trump to cut rates is relentless. Here is the key question for prudent investors: Will Fed Chair Powell be objective or give into President Trump's demand? In theory, if Fed Chair Powell remains objective, the stock market should fall. However, in practice, expect momo gurus to spread the narrative that Powell does not matter as his term is about to expire anyway.

Initial jobless claims came at 235K vs. 222K consensus. This indicates the jobs picture is beginning to weaken.

Walmart Inc (WMT) is the largest retailer in the U.S., and therefore, Walmart earnings are important. Walmart reported less than whisper numbers but is guiding above whisper numbers. As full disclosure, WMT is in our portfolio.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

In the early trade, money flows are negative in Apple Inc (AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG), Meta Platforms Inc (META), Microsoft Corp (MSFT), NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), and Tesla Inc (TSLA).

In the early trade, money flows are negative in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV). The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (USO).

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is seeing selling.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions. Based on individual risk preference, consider a protection band consisting of cash or Treasury bills or short-term tactical trades as well as short to medium term hedges and short term hedges. This is a good way to protect yourself and participate in the upside at the same time.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

A protection band of 0% would be very bullish and would indicate full investment with 0% in cash. A protection band of 100% would be very bearish and would indicate a need for aggressive protection with cash and hedges or aggressive short selling.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.