What's Going On With Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Today?

Abercrombie & Fitch Company ANF shares traded lower on Thursday after unveiling a new multi-season collaboration for its YPB activewear brand.

The retailer announced a partnership with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt and his wife, former professional soccer player Dani Watt, marking the first collaboration under the YPB line.

The debut release drops on August 21, 2025, and will continue with seasonal collections through Summer 2026.

The launch will feature three separate releases: Fall 2025, Spring 2026, and Summer 2026.

Men's items will include hoodies, tanks, tees, and shorts, while women's options expand to leggings, sports bras, and sweatshirts.

Prices will range between $29 and $90, and the line will be available both online and in Abercrombie stores.

Carey Collins Krug, Chief Marketing Officer at Abercrombie, explained why the Watts were chosen for this project. "TJ and Dani always bring their personal best, on and off the field, so they are the perfect partners as we embark on this pivotal next step for our YPB activewear line," she said.

Krug added that their input ensured the designs balance performance with style.

TJ Watt began wearing YPB products when Dani introduced them into his training wardrobe, eventually using them consistently in workouts and recovery.

This sparked discussions with Abercrombie about collaborating on a collection.

Reflecting on the process, Watt noted: "Working with such a great design and marketing team at Abercrombie and being able to do this alongside my wife has been absolutely incredible."

According to Benzinga Pro, ANF stock has lost over 46% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF HCOW.

Photo: Shutterstock